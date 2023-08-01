Quito successfully hosted the Giro d'Italia - Ride Like a Pro Ecuador 2023 cycling race
The second edition of the sporting event was held in the Capital of the Center of the World on July 30QUITO, ECUADOR, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Quito dressed in pink to celebrate the second edition of one of the world best cyclist races: Giro d´Italia - Ride Like a Pro. More than two thousand cyclists, including both professionals and amateurs and lovers of this sport were able to enjoy the ride, divided into three routes: 46 km, 85 km and elite 140km, along the Metropolitan District of Quito.
The second edition of the Giro d'Italia - Ride Like a Pro Ecuador 2023 also featured special races for children and young people between 2 and 14 years old, as well as a special category for people with disabilities, and a race open to everyone for recreational purposes. Among the participating in this event was the acclaimed Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana, who won this race in the 2014 edition in Italy.
Between July 28 and 30, the public was able to attend the "Expo Village”, a gastronomic, fashion, sports and cultural event, similar to the one held in Verona-Italy, held at the Centro de Eventos Bicentennial, north of Quito.
The successful second Ecuadorian edition of the Giro d'Italia - Ride Like a Pro consolidates Quito as the venue for sporting events of great scope worldwide. This generates for the city a great impact both economically and in the media, showing the Capital of the Center of the World as an excellent destination for the practice sports, as well as for holding large events
About Quito Tourism
Quito Turismo is the institution that facilitates and manages the development and promotion of tourism and the meetings industry of the Metropolitan District of Quito, in alliance with the tourism system and other productive sectors, for the benefit of the local visitor, national and foreign.
The capital of Ecuador is the closest to the sun and the only place where it is possible to put one foot in the northern hemisphere and one in the southern hemisphere. In Quito converge the pre-Hispanic, colonial, traditional and modern. Its historic center was recognized as the First Cultural Heritage of Humanity worldwide.
In addition to being the cultural and artistic center of the country, it offers exceptional gastronomy and
It is the gateway to the four worlds of Ecuador: Galapagos, Pacific Coast, Andes, and the Amazon.
