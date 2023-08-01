Commercial Restoration Company Acquires React 24/7

Expands Operations in Pacific Northwest and Southern California

CENTENNIAL, CO, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial Restoration Company (CRC), a leading national provider of commercial mitigation and reconstruction services, is pleased to announce its acquisition of React 24/7 Restoration Services, a restoration provider based in Seattle, Washington with a satellite location in Los Angeles, California. This strategic move allows CRC to enhance its operations and service capabilities on the West Coast.

React 24/7 Restoration Services, founded in 2015 by Homer Barajas, has established a commendable reputation for its expertise in water damage cleanup, fire damage restoration, and mold removal and remediation. By joining forces with CRC, React 24/7 can leverage CRC's extensive resources, optimizing client service and expanding their reach.

Bill Sutter, Founder and CEO of Commercial Restoration Company, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "React 24/7 is an excellent addition to CRC, and we are excited to welcome them to our team. Together, we can broaden our operations and provide enhanced services to clients in the Seattle and Los Angeles markets."

"This acquisition not only establishes a strong presence in the Pacific Northwest for CRC, but also enables us to expand into the California market. The addition of React 24/7 to our team strengthens our capabilities significantly, enhancing coverage and dedicated resources for both local and national clients," expressed Chuck Borden, President of Commercial Restoration Company. "Our organizations are closely aligned, and we are truly excited about the new opportunities this collaboration brings. We are thrilled to welcome Homer and his exceptional team as we embark on this exciting journey together!"

This strategic acquisition marks another milestone in CRC's growth strategy. Earlier this year, CRC acquired Project X Restoration in Colorado and Southeast Construction & Restoration, Inc. in Tennessee in early 2022.

Homer Barajas, President of React 24/7, expressed his excitement, highlighting the immense growth potential. "This collaboration with CRC marks a pivotal moment for us. We are thrilled to join forces with a company that shares our relentless dedication to delivering top-notch services. Together, we will elevate our offerings and bring even greater value to our clients in the Seattle area and beyond."

The collective experience and expertise brought together by this acquisition will strengthen both CRC and React 24/7, enabling them to provide superior service to clients throughout the region.

About Commercial Restoration Company, LLC

Commercial Restoration Company is a leading national provider of restoration and reconstruction services. CRC helps companies of every size and industry prepare for and recover from major property damage. From fires to floods to hail to hurricanes, we’ve seen and responded to it all. When you work with CRC, you know you’re getting quality work that’s done right. For more information, visit commercialrestoration.com or follow us on LinkedIn.