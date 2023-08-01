Submit Release
Meet FDLE’s ESD K-9 Cache for skills demonstration

For Immediate Release
August 1, 2023
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) invites you to meet Cache, the Fort Myers Regional Operations Center’s K-9 specially trained to sniff out electronic storage devices (ESD) hidden by suspects in an effort to conceal their crimes – everything from child sexual assault material to terrorism.

Cache is a 20-month-old black English Labrador. He is assigned to Special Agent Justin Gilmer and works out of FDLE’s Fort Myers Region, and they are available to assist local law enforcement agencies upon request. Cache was donated to FDLE by Operation Underground Railroad and trained at Jordan Detection K-9.

Cache and Special Agent Gilmer will provide a demonstration in detecting various electronic devices.
 
What: FDLE Fort Myers ESD K-9 demonstration
Who: FDLE Fort Myers Special Agent in Charge Eli Lawson, Special Agent Justin Gilmer, and K-9 Cache.
When: Friday, August 4, 2023
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Where: FDLE Fort Myers Regional Operations Center
  STE 2 Training Room
  4700 Terminal Drive, Suite 2
  Fort Myers, FL 33907
 
For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001
 

