Meet FDLE’s ESD K-9 Cache for skills demonstration

August 1, 2023FORT MYERS, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) invites you to meet Cache, the Fort Myers Regional Operations Center’s K-9 specially trained to sniff out electronic storage devices (ESD) hidden by suspects in an effort to conceal their crimes – everything from child sexual assault material to terrorism.

Cache is a 20-month-old black English Labrador. He is assigned to Special Agent Justin Gilmer and works out of FDLE’s Fort Myers Region, and they are available to assist local law enforcement agencies upon request. Cache was donated to FDLE by Operation Underground Railroad and trained at Jordan Detection K-9.

Cache and Special Agent Gilmer will provide a demonstration in detecting various electronic devices.



What: FDLE Fort Myers ESD K-9 demonstration

Who: FDLE Fort Myers Special Agent in Charge Eli Lawson, Special Agent Justin Gilmer, and K-9 Cache.

When: Friday, August 4, 2023

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Where: FDLE Fort Myers Regional Operations Center

STE 2 Training Room

4700 Terminal Drive, Suite 2

Fort Myers, FL 33907



For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

(850) 410-7001

