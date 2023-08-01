LAYLAH ROSE NAMED NEW MISS USA AND MISS TEEN USA FRANCHISE PARTNER

LAYLAH ROSE HAS BEEN NAMED NEW MISS USA AND MISS TEEN USA FRANCHISE PARTNERLAYLAH ROSE NAMED NEW MISS USA AND MISS TEEN USA FRANCHISE PARTNER

2023 FINALISTS WILL BE CELEBRATED THE WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 25 AT THE GRAND SIERRA RESORT IN RENO, NEVADA

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VVV Global Ent. founder Laylah Rose has officially acquired the MISS USA and MISS TEEN USA brand and license and will serve as President and CEO. She replaces MUO, Miss Brand, and former USA national director Crystle Stewart. Rose currently serves as a member of the US National Committee For UN Women, the UN organization dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women, and is the founder of Laylah Rose Couture. Additionally, she holds the position of CEO on her TV network VIP Pageantry | VIP TV.

“My goal as the head of this organization is to inspire women to always create new dreams, have the courage to explore it all, and continue to preserve integrity along the way. The definition of a pageant queen has evolved and revolutionized what it means to be a successful leader in the industry today. With grace and perseverance, today is a well versed queen of her time who writes her story in an impactful world. A world that exists because of the history of our fellow leaders who paved the way for her. Change is inevitable for growth, for success, and most definitely for development not only for oneself but for all who encompass the crown!” said Laylah Rose, President, and CEO.

“I’m excited about our upcoming pageants, and we hope to garner global attention.”

The 72nd Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants will be returning to Reno, Nevada with production being overseen by Emmy-Award-winning executive producer Kerri Zane, Kerri Zane Enterprises (KZE), and Bud Brutsman of Brentwood Communications International, Inc. (BCII).

The highly-anticipated events will take place at the Grand Sierra Resort the week of September 25, 2023. This pageant will bring together titleholders from each state as they compete to win the prestigious title of Miss USA 2023 and Miss Teen USA 2023. Miss USA 2022 Morgan Romano of North Carolina and Miss Teen USA 2022 Faron Medhi of Nebraska will be in attendance to pass the crown down to their successors. The new Miss USA titleholder will go on to represent the United States at the Miss Universe 2023 competition at the end of this year.

The hosts, judges and broadcast partner will be announced in the coming weeks.

“I am looking forward to working alongside Laylah to bring an entirely new kind of entertainment show to the world of pageants.” said Executive Producer Kerri Zane.

“Miss USA is an iconic brand and contest. I am excited to be working with Laylah Rose to help implement her vision for the future of the pageant and the brand,” said executive producer Bud Brutsman.



ABOUT MISS USA:

Miss USA is an American beauty pageant that has been held annually since 1952 to select the woman who will represent the United States at the Miss Universe pageant. Historically, the Miss Universe and Miss USA pageants were owned and operated by the Miss Universe Organization, The Miss Universe Organization operated both pageants, as well as Miss Teen USA until 2022 when Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip purchased the organization.

For over 60 years, Miss USA has been a staple in the pageant industry, providing young women with the platform to showcase their talents, intelligence, and leadership skills. We believe in the power of women to make a difference in the world, and Miss USA is proud to have crowned some of the most successful and influential women in the world.

The Miss USA pageant is not just about outer beauty; it celebrates the inner beauty and intelligence of each contestant. Each contestant comes from diverse backgrounds and have varied interests, but they all share the same goal of empowering and inspiring young women across the world. The Miss USA organization believes that every woman has the potential to achieve great things, and is committed to providing them with the resources and opportunities to do so.

ABOUT KERRI ZANE

Kerri Zane is an Emmy Award Winning Executive Producer and highly respected info-reality and documentary content creator, show runner, writer, and director. With over thirty years of experience, she ran one of only a handful of female-owned production companies in Hollywood. Her primary focus lies in creating empowering and inspiring female oriented original docu-series, documentaries, and unscripted content.

ABOUT BRENTWOOD COMMUNICATIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC (BCII)

BCII is a comprehensive, independent television and film studio with full-service content development and distribution infrastructure. BCII’s producers and crew have traveled the globe to bring award winning, mission driven programming to life, shooting on six of the seven continents. Founded in 1997, by its CEO Bud Brutsman, BCII has produced more than 1,400 hours of television ranging from automotive and lifestyle to adventure and true crime and delivering content for the world’s leading broadcasters.

BCII is also a leader in live programming, with most of it focusing on adrenaline and action content which highlights the company’s expertise in organic brand integration.



