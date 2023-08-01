Loosid Sober Dating Presents Rock to Recovery 6 Benefit Concert Honoring Brandon Novak and Travis Mills
Loosid Sober Dating Presents Rock to Recovery 6 Benefit Concert Honoring Brandon Novak and Travis Mills, Hosted by KROQ’s Megan HolidayLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rock to Recovery, a transformative program for those in treatment and recovery is pleased to announce this year's honorees. This year the non-profit organization is sponsored by Loosid Sober Dating. The event hosted by Megan Holiday (world-famous KROQ on-air talent/DJ) will be honoring Travis Mills (Girlfriends, MTV, TV personality) with the Rock to Recovery ICON Award and Brandon Novak (Jackass, Viva La Bam) with the Rock to Recovery Service Award for their unparalleled contributions to the recovery community.
Mark your calendars for Saturday, August 26th, 2023, as the Fonda Theatre in Hollywood will be the epicenter of transformative music. The all-star band, featuring talented musicians like Scott Underwood (Train), Wes Geer (Korn, Hed PE), Acey Slade (Misfits, Joan Jett), Sonny Mayo (Sevendust), MIYAVI (the Last Rockstar, Actor 'Unbroken'), and Emily V (The Adicts), will mesmerize the audience with their performances.
This year’s title sponsor, Loosid Sober Dating is a comprehensive digital platform for the sober community that celebrates the sober lifestyle while providing invaluable resources to the more than 100 million people from diverse backgrounds who have chosen sobriety. Loosid now features a first-of-its-kind, dating app solely dedicated to those who are sober or sober curious called Loosid Sober Dating. Co-Founder and CEO of Loosid, MJ Gottlieb shares, “Loosid brings together like-minded individuals who understand that living sober is far from dull or isolating. Instead, it opens up a world of possibilities. Our philosophy is to live sober and love sober. To live sober, you must love and embrace the sober life, and what Rock to Recovery is doing perfectly exemplifies how sobriety is the beginning of a fulfilling life, not the end. That's why we are thrilled to offer our support to this worthy endeavor.”
Previous years' artists and honorees include Golden Globe Winner, Katey Sagal, Shavo Odadjian (System of a Down), Keith David, Jay Mohr, Mike Ness (Social Distortion), Corey Taylor (Slipknot), Moby, Chester Bennington (Linkin Park), Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit), Dave Navarro (Jane's Addiction and NHC), Robert DeLeo (Stone Temple Pilots), Dean DeLeo (Stone Temple Pilots), Matt Sorum (Guns n Roses/Velvet Revolver), John Feldmann (Blink 182, Panic! At the Disco, The Used) Jaime Pressly (Actor), and Bryan Fogel (Academy Award Winner).
The Rock to Recovery ICON and Service Awards recognize public figures who use their influence to inspire positive change. This will be a star-studded night featuring intimate stories from our honorees as they share their journey through addiction, into recovery.
Founder Wes Geer firmly believes in the transformative power of music and artistic expression as a pathway to recovery. With overdose deaths and suicide rates at alarming levels, Rock to Recovery's event offers a beacon of hope and a vibrant, expressive community filled with boundless support.
The concert raises funds and awareness for Rock to Recovery's non-profit musical programs, supporting various forms of recovery, including Wounded Warriors, addiction, mental health, PTSD, TBI, at-risk youth, and foster children. The organization's annual benefit concert is a vital source of revenue, facilitating partnerships with the Department of Defense to help wounded veterans.
Founded in 2012 by Wesley Geer, former Korn and Hed P.E. guitarist, Rock to Recovery offers a unique approach to healing through music. Program participants come together to form bands, write songs, and record their work, experiencing therapeutic release and improved body/brain chemistry.
Rock to Recovery's non-profit entity generously donates its services to the U.S. Department of Defense's Wounded Warriors program, state-funded programs, indigent rehabs like the Salvation Army and Clare Foundation, programs for at-risk youths, and local VA programs.
As the Rock to Recovery 6 Benefit Concert approaches, excitement builds for a night of celebration, inspiration, and transformation. Loosid Sober Dating's sponsorship underscores the power of music and community support in the journey to recovery. Attendees will unite, embracing the healing power of music and making a positive impact on those seeking hope and recovery.
For tickets and more information about the event, visit AXS.com. All proceeds from the concert will benefit Rock to Recovery 501(c)3, empowering the organization to continue its impactful work.
Don't miss this incredible event celebrating the healing power of music and the extraordinary contributions of Travis Mills and Brandon Novak to the recovery community. Join us for an unforgettable evening filled with hope, transformative music, and unwavering support. Together, we create a world where healing is attainable for all, and the joy of embracing a sober life shines brightly.
“With overdose deaths and suicide rates reaching record highs, surpassing 100k in the US, the need for healing and support has never been more critical. At Rock to Recovery, we believe in the transformative power of music and artistic expression as a pathway to recovery. Our event offers a beacon of hope to those in the throes of struggle, demonstrating that healing is attainable for all. Together, we create a community that is vibrant, expressive, and filled with boundless support.”
- Wes Geer, Founder of Rock to Recovery.
