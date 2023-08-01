Antenna Research Associates (ARA) Names Mike Greene General Manager
Greene will oversee all aspects of the Billerica, MA and Nashua, NH locations and lead a growing team of personnel in alignment with ARA’s strategic plan
Mike's perspective and knowledge of the defense and aerospace industries will be invaluable assets as ARA continues to grow and innovate new products and technologies across the C5ISR domain.”BILLERICA, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Logen Thiran, President & CEO of Antenna Research Associates (ARA) today announced that Mike Greene has joined the organization as General Manager (GM) of the company’s Billerica, MA location formerly known as SI2 Technologies and Nashua, NH location formerly known as AQYR Technologies. The new combined organization is named the “Product & Innovation Center” and reports to COO Don Flodin. Greene will lead and expand a team of skilled personnel to advance ARA’s strategic plan and drive competitiveness and innovation. He will also oversee all aspects of the Billerica and Nashua location business from engineering and manufacturing to finance, human resources, and business development.
— Logen Thiran, President and CEO, ARA
“Mike is an experienced engineer with demonstrated leadership and entrepreneurial skills,” says Thiran. “His perspective and knowledge of the defense and aerospace industries will be invaluable assets as ARA continues to grow and innovate new products and technologies across the C5ISR domain.”
Greene has more than 30 years of experience working in the defense industry, in markets including SIGINT and ISR. Most recently, Greene served as Laser Systems and Precision Targeting Director at L3Harris, where he secured $390M in contracts and delivered >55,500 systems across product lines. Prior to this, Greene served as Director or Senior Director of various departments at BAE Systems. A skilled businessperson and leader, Greene has previously managed a $100M P&L while transforming large program and engineering teams into engaged, committed organizations. Greene has also worked in smaller entrepreneurial environments in which he led products from concept to production in under a year.
As GM, Greene will oversee all aspects of the Billerica and Nashua locations’ business, including managing a growing P&L of $40M and overseeing a team of 60+ personnel in the development of new, innovative products. He will play a key role in advancing ARA’s strategic plan, with the goal of driving growth through innovation and transition to production, increasing the organization’s competitiveness in the full and open arena and international space, and further establishing ARA as a leader in the defense and aerospace industries.
“ARA is an industry powerhouse with a 60-year history of continuous innovation,” notes Greene. “I look forward to taking the organization to the next level of success by delivering new and improved products and solutions to help our warfighters win.”
About Antenna Research Associates
ARA is a C5ISR company that designs, manufactures, tests and installs cutting edge antenna technologies and subsystems to keep our joint forces secure, superior and safe. ARA creates and delivers a vast array of products and subsystems for both military and civilian applications that combine innovative discoveries from companies it has acquired, including SI2 Technologies and AQYR, whose technologies complement and enhance ARA’s trusted systems. ARA’s capabilities span from Electronic Warfare and Military Communications to Radar and Satellite Systems. For more than 60 years, ARA has provided our military with unparalleled information, improved situational awareness, immediate threat detection and precision targeting.
From ideation to installation, ARA supplies unique antenna systems in both high-volume and smaller quantities to meet customers’ needs and ensure success. Its US locations have fully staffed outdoor antenna test ranges, engineers, and on-site manufacturing lines and machine shops.
