Through its Partnership with Aptys, ACBB Empowers Nearly 200 Financial Solutions with International Wire Capabilities

PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aptys Solutions, the leading provider of cloud-based, end-to-end, digital payment solutions to over 5,500 financial institutions, including faster and mobile convergence platform, international and domestic wire, ACH, and image cash letter, announced today that Atlantic Community Bankers’ Bank (ACBB) has successfully deployed enhanced international wire functionality. This collaboration includes the integration of Accuity’s Bankers Almanac solution, automating the verification of SWIFT codes, IBANs, and other features to enhance efficiency, provide greater transparency, and reduce friction for all users of Aptys’ PayLOGICS international module.

ACBB collaborated with Aptys to develop the international wire module as part of Aptys' omni-rail platform, PayLOGICS. This platform allows FIs to conveniently initiate foreign exchange (FX) wires within the same system used for domestic wires, ACH, the FedNow® Service, RTP®, and ICL. The unified platform integrates seamlessly with any core system, simplifying payment processing, enhancing efficiency, ensuring compliance, and improving security measures and vendor management. Aptys' solution offers an improved user experience and enables real-time connectivity to international markets for smoother transactions.

“Our conversion to Aptys’ international wire module has supported ACBB’s growth in international payment processing,” said Joe Krzywicki, chief banking officer at ACBB. “Feedback from our clients, using ACBB’s Aptys powered portal, Apex, is that they are now better able to serve their customers through a secure, stable, and user-friendly system. Our recent launch of anomaly detection has resulted in strong adoption by clients and delivers a tool to combat fraud. The partnership with Aptys has connected ACBB’s custom FX wire processing capability with an integrated portal, delivering a seamless solution to clients.”

Within PayLOGICS, leveraging smart workflow enables customers to enter the required fields for each country and are prompted to identify what needs to be completed in the transaction. Aptys presents the foreign exchange rates in the user interface for the customer, automating currency rate conversions. Payments are stored in PayLOGICS’ Active Archive, a single payment archive for all data, and delivered through an API in real time.

“At Aptys, our goal is to provide our customers with a competitive advantage and enable their growth,” said Eric Dotson, executive vice president of Aptys Solutions. “This collaboration with ACBB created a win/win/win for Aptys, ACBB, and ACBB respondent banks throughout the United States. We are honored to partner with ACBB to design, develop and deploy international wire origination to nearly 200 (and growing) of their client banks.”

Founded in 1983, Atlantic Community Bankers Bank (ACBB) delivers correspondent, payments and lending services exclusively to financial institutions. We aggregate, innovate and integrate services with over 400 shareholder and client financial institutions. Our solutions drive efficiency, profitability and relevance among businesses and consumers. ACBB was formed and is governed by community-focused financial institutions.

Aptys Solutions is the leading provider of electronic payment processing software for financial institutions. Aptys’ payments platform processes nearly a billion ACH, check, and wire transactions annually for over 5,500 community banks and credit unions nationwide. By providing financial institutions with a unified electronic payments platform, the company helps financial institutions offer differentiating payment products that increase efficiencies, reduce friction, manage compliance, and reduce risk. Aptys Solutions is dedicated to driving faster payments, streamlining operations, and creating revenue for correspondents and their customers. For more information, visit www.aptyssolutions.com and moli.me