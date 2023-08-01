Indicator 11 Child Find District Data Submission

Indicator 11 Child Find is the percentage of children evaluated within 60 days of parental consent for initial evaluation or state time frame. In Nebraska Rule 51 009.04A1 states the initial multidisciplinary team evaluation shall be complete within 45 school days of receiving parental consent for evaluation. This timeline may not exceed the 60 calendar day timeline, further information can be found in 45 school day vs 60 day Guidance Document.

Indicator 11 Child Find is now Due August 31st on ILCD in the NDE Portal.

For step-by-step instructions on how to submit Indicator 11, review these slides . Directions continue in the speaker notes on each slide.

If assistance is needed to obtain access to ILCD in the NDE Portal, please contact your portal district administrator (typically the superintendent) or email the NDE Service Desk at ADVISERHelp@NebraskaCloud.org .

SPED Communications (including past Friday Blasts & Webinars)