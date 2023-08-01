Mega Millions Jumps to Estimated $1.1 Billion

Tonight’s drawing marks fourth largest Mega Millions jackpot in game history

JACKSON, MISS. – The allure of a life-changing windfall has pushed the Mega Millions® jackpot to $1.1 billion with an estimated cash value of $550.2 million ahead of the drawing tonight, Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Tonight’s drawing, the fourth largest in the game history, will be the 30th in the jackpot run. The jackpot rolled again after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night: 5-10-28-52-63 and Megaball of 18. The jackpot was last hit in the April 18 drawing for a win of $20 million in New York.

The largest jackpot in Mega Millions history was $1.537 billion, won in October 2018. The odds of matching all five numbers plus the Mega Ball are about 1 in 302.6 million.

Jackpot Update

The Wednesday, Aug. 2, drawing of the Powerball® jackpot is now up to an estimated $95 million with an estimated cash value of $48.1.1 million, and the Tuesday, Aug. 1, drawing of the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $141,000.

Summer of Fun 2023

The next Summer of Fun promotion occurs Monday, Aug. 7, with a top prize of $15,000. Entry forms may be accessed by scanning Summer of Fun QR codes at lottery play centers, lottery retailer in-store checkout screens or in Mississippi Lottery TV commercials. Lottery Insiders will receive access to a special entry link by email each week. Sign up to become a Lottery Insider here. Read the complete rules here.

