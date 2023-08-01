National HIV Testing Day: Public-Private Partnership Successes

Last month, the federal government and stakeholders across the nation commemorated National HIV Testing Day. I was heartened to hear about many events in local communities involving state and local governments, community organizations, advocates, and others. I particularly want to share examples of activities that private companies in the U.S. Business Action to End HIVExit Disclaimer undertook to raise awareness about HIV, including the creation of the National HIV Testing Day Playbook for EmployersExit Disclaimer.

In addition to those events, Walgreens, Walmart, and CVS also participated in events for National HIV Testing Day and reemphasized their ongoing work to expand services available at community pharmacies. My hope is that these actions have educated people about the importance of HIV testing, brought attention to and normalized information about HIV, and, in turn, lead to decreased HIV-related stigma. I am proud of these companies for their work and look forward to seeing what they do next.