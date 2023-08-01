FDLE appoints new Criminal Justice Professionalism division director

August 1, 2023TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Commissioner Mark Glass announces the appointment of Chad Brown to serve as the director of FDLE’s Criminal Justice Professionalism division.said, “I am proud to appoint Chad Brown as director of FDLE’s Criminal Justice Professionalism division. Director Brown’s depth of experience in leadership and the law enforcement profession will ensure that the division will be proactive and continue to provide the highest level of up-to-date services and training that Florida’s criminal justice officers expect and deserve.”said, “I am honored to have been given the opportunity to lead this important FDLE mission, which has a direct impact on the success of Florida's current and future law enforcement professionals.”Brown has more than 28 years of law enforcement experience. He started his law enforcement career with the Gainesville Police Department, where he served in various roles, including patrol operations and investigations. Brown began his FDLE career in 2007 as a special agent at the Gainesville Field Office, where he worked investigations involving major drug, economic crime, computer crime, public integrity, and violent crime. In January 2014, he was promoted to inspector in what was then known as the Office of Inspections, where he conducted agency wide reviews of investigative activity for compliance with FDLE policies and procedures. He was promoted to special agent supervisor in the Office of Statewide Intelligence in August 2014, where he managed the Intelligence Watch and Warning Desk and served as the director of the Florida Fusion Center.In June 2015, Brown became the resident agent in charge of the Gainesville Field Office, managing FDLE’s day-to-day investigative operations for five counties in north central Florida. In February 2020, he was promoted to assistant special agent in charge in the Office of Statewide Investigative Services, overseeing the day-to-day operations of Florida’s Sexual Offender and Career Offender Registries and the Missing Endangered Persons Clearinghouse.The Criminal Justice Professionalism division promotes and facilitates the competency and professional conduct of criminal justice officers through a partnership with criminal justice agencies. The division provides entry-level and in-service officer training, criminal justice leadership development and executive training, and maintains disciplinary procedures.The Professionalism division provides staff support to the Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission and the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation.Additionally, the division is responsible for the Criminal Justice Executive Institute, the Leadership Center, the Florida Alcohol Testing Program, training of sworn FDLE personnel, the Florida D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) Program, and more.Brown holds a bachelor’s degree in administration of criminal justice and a master’s degree in strategic leadership.

