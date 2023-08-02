Allye completes first Max prototype; battery technology to reduce energy bills by up to 50%, powers up for trial
The first Max functional prototype built in just four months, unveiled in exclusive episode of Fully Charged, the world's leading energy and EV YouTube channel
We build energy storage systems that provide flexibility and circularity at their core, by integrating batteries of mixed chemistries, mixed voltage ranges, varying capacity and mixed state-of-health”LONDON, UK, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The first Max functional prototype fully engineered, built and tested in four months
— Lorenzo Bergamaschi
Showcases how the UK cleantech sector supports the energy transition
The Max helps manufacturing and commercial businesses reduce electricity bills by up to 50% Also Provides buffer energy storage to alleviate grid capacity constraints for EV rapid charging hubs and at construction sites, saving £1.7 million/MW
Allye releases further details about the Max, the world’s first ESS with mixed chemistry battery architecture, for maximum safety, performance and life Powerful, modular and flexible, the Max delivers three-phase and single-phase outputs, with power ranging from 100kVa to 200kVa
Intelligent BMS management in the cloud, employing digital twins, with full connectivity to support distributed asset management
Clean Tech startup Allye, the smart battery technology platform for distributed energy storage at the grid edge, unveils more technical details about the Max, as it completes the first prototype in just four months – highlighting UK Greentech innovation.
The Max will be unveiled in an exclusive episode of TheFullyCharged.Show via their YouTube channel to 1m viewers at 5pm (BST) today. The Max is the first intelligent energy-storage-as-a-service (ESSaaS) product from Allye which is aimed at industrial and corporate customers alike.
Lorenzo Bergamaschi, CTO of Allye commented:
“Our objective is to give every EV battery another chance to deliver what it was designed to do. As battery experts, we have engineered a unique approach to build systems that provide flexibility and circularity at their core, by integrating batteries of mixed chemistries, mixed voltage ranges, varying capacity and mixed state-of-health. This allows us to optimise system behaviour depending on environmental conditions, to maximise life, performance and safety”
With a capacity of more than 300kWh, a three-phase output of at least 100kVa, and gross weight under 3.5t including trailer with capability to be towed on a standard driver’s licence, the Max is intelligent, flexible and mobile. The Max provides:
1. Self-learning on-grid energy storage for manufacturing and commercial businesses to lower energy bills and CO2 emissions, also providing local resiliency
2. Localised on-grid network energy storage, “community batteries” that sit the end of distribution network to reduce infrastructure upgrades and capacity constraints.
3. Buffer energy storage on-grid for construction and EV charging sites to avoid costly network upgrades, reduce peak demand charges and connect to grid faster
4. Flexible off-grid power to decarbonise operations, such as utilities, and film and TV production with zero-emissions, silent power, replacing diesel generators.
The Max features several technology innovations to help industrial and manufacturing sectors lower energy costs by up to 50% and reduce environmental impact with the lowest lifecycle CO2e of any ESS by up to 60%.
Mixed chemistry battery architectures for safety, performance and lifetime
The Max is the world’s first ESS to combine multiple batteries of different chemistries into a single system. Allye systems combine nickel-rich and LFP cell chemistries together with batteries managed through a proprietary battery management system that maximises efficiency and performance characteristics of each chemistry. In the future, Allye plans to deploy combinations of different chemistries, as they enter the supply chain, including solid state and lithium-free.
Powerful, modular and flexible, up to 200kVA output
The Max is expandable in capacity from 150 to 500 kWh, depending on the batteries installed and customer application. The Max can also be connected in parallel to increase capacity and provide continuous power. Power output starts at 100kVA with 200kVA and higher-power variants in development. The maximum weight with trailer is below 3.5t and towed by a standard vehicle without a special licence.
A new design aesthetic for energy storage
Using automotive design principles, the Max communicates technology and sustainability. It's visually more refined and approachable than a simple container but with a feeling of technology, strength and integrity. A pair of structural metal rings are practical and visually “protects’ the inner core. The outer hoops are bevelled and angled to enhance this feeling of strength and quality. The inner core shell uses laser-cut metal and high quality, durable material finishes with no external fixings or hinges for a clean, uncluttered feeling to the whole design.
An intelligent platform of technologies based on a modular architecture
Underpinning the engineering of the Max is a flexible and common ‘platform’ similar to those found in electric vehicle platforms. This allows Allye to develop modular systems that can be scaled up and down according to application and need. It also allows Allye to introduce optional features without fundamentally changing the architecture of the product.
Jack Levy, COO of Allye commented:
“Our design and engineering of the Max has taken the best learnings from automotive and applied it to energy storage systems. We have developed a great looking product that is distinctive and unique. We have built a robust supply chain and the capability to produce the Max at scale, to delivers a superior product, with lower emissions and at a highly competitive cost.”
Cloud connectivity for distributed asset management
Allye batteries allow for full control and remote connectivity in the cloud. Predictive modelling optimises battery performance through load profile forecasting, fault diagnosis, and recharging optimisation which are built into the Allye platform. This allows plant managers to maximise utilisation, lower operating costs and ensure there is no interruption in the provision of power in critical applications.
Jonathan Carrier, CEO of Allye commented: “Our cloud intelligence enables our innovative energy storage systems to deliver maximum utilisation, lowest cost and CO2 emissions over its lifecycle. Together with our suite of unique hardware technologies Allye is helping transform our energy system while delivering demand-side flexibility and lower electricity bills for all. We are taking our first steps towards the creation of a democratic platform that will allow everyone to access cheaper, greener energy – creating a sustainable community at scale.”
The first Max system is undergoing testing ahead of operational trials with customers in Q3. A second Max system incorporating different technologies and features will be built later in the year ahead of series production in 2024.
