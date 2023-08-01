NATIONAL TACKLE CHAMPIONSHIP TRYOUTS LOOKING FOR NATION’S TOP 6TH, 7TH AND 8TH Graders
BEST MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYERS COMPETE FOR NATIONAL TITLE
Greatest WEEK of FOOTBALL”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TRYOUTS DATES ANNOUNCED FOR NATIONAL TACKLE CHAMPIONSHIP
— Army Bowl
NATION’S TOP 6TH,7TH AND 8TH GRADE ATHLETES TO REPRESENT THEIR STATE AND SQUARE OFF AT U.S. ARMY BOWL IN FRISCO, TEXAS, THIS DECEMBER
Representatives of the U.S. Army Bowl and GOAT Farm Sports announced initial try-out dates for the 2023 National Tackle Championships to be played in Texas at the U.S. Army Bowl Week this December.
The event features the nation’s top 6th, 7th and 8th grade football players from top football states competing against other top state teams. The event is in its second year and hosted by the Dallas Cowboys at their headquarters in Frisco, Texas. Each championship game per grade is televised and all games will be played between December 14-20th, 2023.
The U.S. Army Bowl, the nation’s top prep showcase, will be played on December 18th, 2023, at The Ford Center at The Star. The U.S. Army Bowl Week also includes a series of life-changing football events held in Frisco, TX for top football teams and players from around the nation.
Derrick Tatum, the National Tackle Championship Director, announced try-out dates in many cities from across the country (see below). “We are thrilled to see and invite the next generation of playmakers to compete in Dallas,” stated Derrick Tatum. “The tryouts will be an exciting day of top talent showcasing their ability as the best 6th, 7th and 8th grade teams are assembled for the biggest youth tackle event in the country,” stated Tatum.
Teams from California, Ohio, Georgia, Florida, Texas, (add other states) are expected to compete during Bowl Week.
U.S. Army Bowl owner Rich McGuinness, created the U.S. Army Bowl more than twenty years ago. “Coach Tatum and his team have been busy organizing this national event to be played during “America’s Biggest Week in Football,” stated McGuinness.
“Coach Tatum’s pro football pedigree and development platform at his Elite Talent Football Academy already spotlights many of the very best players in the region and the nation”, stated McGuinness.
For those interested in participating, registration for the championships is available online. The selected teams will have the opportunity to go on college visits and attend college games, and parents will receive monthly recruiting seminars to guide them through the recruitment process.
IF athletes are interested in trying out for the Middle School Tackle Championships, you can register through the link provided:
https://campscui.active.com/orgs/EliteTalentFootball?orglink=camps-registration#/selectSessions/3364846
More Tryout Dates Coming:
Brainerd High, TN AUG 13
Easley SC Aug 20
Aug 12 Missouri, UTAH
AUG 13 Chattanooga, TN
Aug 19 Texas
Lilburn, GA Aug 27h
Birmingham, AL Sep 3
About GOAT Farm Sports LLC
GOAT Farm Sports LLC, headquartered in New Jersey, is the creator and producer of elite-level youth and prep sports events, including Takis National Signing Day on The Stadium Network, The Ladies Ball National Girls Basketball Championship in partnership with the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame, and the U.S. Army Bowl featuring the country's top high school football players. GOAT Farm works with a myriad of partners and sponsors across multiple promotion channels, including live activation, social media engagement, and digital and broadcast content. Partners include the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame, U.S. Army, Bally Sports Network / Sinclair Broadcast Group, Gatorade, and Hudl.
