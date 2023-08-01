Shaftsbury Barracks / Operation without Owner's Consent
VSP News Release - Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 23B3003616
TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss
STATION: VSP Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421 Ext. 8
DATE/TIME: July 30th, 2023, at approximately 1103 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Chickadee Drive, Pownal, VT, 05261
VIOLATIONS: Operation without Owner’s Consent – Title 23 V.S.A. 1094(A) X2
ACCUSED: Jacob Lundy
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont
ACCUSED: Misty Chandler
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont
VICTIM: Juvenile
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were notified about a theft of an automobile on Chickadee Drive in the Town of Pownal. Investigation revealed Jacob Lundy (29) and Misty Chandler (37) from Pownal, VT, operated a motor vehicle belonging to a juvenile without the juvenile’s consent. Jacob and Misty were both issued and released on citations to answer the above offense at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: September 25th, 2023, at 8:15 A.M.
COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note the court date and time are subject to change at the court’s discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.