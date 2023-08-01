Shaftsbury Barracks / Operation without Owner's Consent

VSP News Release - Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23B3003616

TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss

STATION: VSP Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421 Ext. 8

DATE/TIME: July 30th, 2023, at approximately 1103 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chickadee Drive, Pownal, VT, 05261

VIOLATIONS: Operation without Owner’s Consent – Title 23 V.S.A. 1094(A) X2

ACCUSED: Jacob Lundy

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont

ACCUSED: Misty Chandler

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont

VICTIM: Juvenile

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were notified about a theft of an automobile on Chickadee Drive in the Town of Pownal. Investigation revealed Jacob Lundy (29) and Misty Chandler (37) from Pownal, VT, operated a motor vehicle belonging to a juvenile without the juvenile’s consent. Jacob and Misty were both issued and released on citations to answer the above offense at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: September 25th, 2023, at 8:15 A.M.

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note the court date and time are subject to change at the court’s discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.