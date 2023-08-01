Georgetown KY Tourism: 2022 A Year of Transition, Optimism and Action
Tourism office moves forward with many reasons to celebrate
Like every destination, Georgetown was deeply affected by a world situation, but we kept our focus on the future, best use of resources and long-term but flexible strategies to move forward.”GEORGETOWN, KY, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world emerged from a two-year pandemic and recovery got fully underway, 2022 became a year of transition for businesses as they tried to find their footing again. Few industries had been hit as hard as the tourism sector, but travel showed its resilience and, as the year got underway, optimism grew across the global stage—and in Georgetown, KY.
— Lori Saunders
Several new businesses opened, multiple milestones were marked, and 18 events filled the calendar to encourage both residents and visitors to experience Georgetown. Georgetown/Scott County Tourism redoubled its efforts to share Georgetown’s story through a consistent program of authentic events, clearly defined marketing and advertising objectives and robust outreach via social media platforms and in-person contacts.
“Like every destination, Georgetown was deeply affected by a world situation, but we kept our focus on the future, best use of resources and long-term but flexible strategies to help Georgetown move forward,” said Lori Saunders, executive director of Georgetown/Scott County Tourism. “Economic impact numbers will be coming out later this year, and we fully expect our trend to continue its upward trajectory and positive tourism economic growth.”
Georgetown Tourism targeted messaging with a balance of print insertions, digital campaigns and video advertising that netted substantial interest and impressions with viewers). These efforts were augmented by strong and consistent social media and news distribution outreach, plus 20 public speaking engagements and six booth displays. Additionally, 35,000 brochures were distributed around the country, in Canada and various countries in Europe. (The top states requesting information included Ohio, Indiana, Michigan and New York.)
As motorcoach travel slowly returned to the roads, Georgetown was there to greet them in 2022, having a presence at six different travel shows and providing assistance to tour operators from across the United States in customizing experiences. Georgetown also hosted visitors from Canada, South America and Europe.
In 2022, Georgetown was honored with several awards and accolades:
• Lori Saunders – KTIA Member of the Year (2022)
• Festival of the Horse – Best Festival in Scott County
• Super 8 – Pride Award and TripAdvisor Traveler’s Choice Award
Celebrate Georgetown, which is managed by Georgetown/Scott County Tourism, met and exceeded its goals of increasing public awareness of Downtown Georgetown through hosting four quarterly meetings; hosting 18 events, from hometown gatherings to grand-scale festivals, including #GtownEats Week, the Horsey Hundred, Festival of the Horse, Shop Small Saturday and Home for the Holidays activities; and welcoming three new businesses:
• Amen House Thrift Store
• Betsey’s Boutique
• Hoggy’s Ice Cream
Celebrate Georgetown also marked several milestones:
• Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration held at Ed Davis Park—representing the first time Georgetown hosted a Juneteenth celebration
• Birdsong Quilting and Crafts celebrated 5 years in business
• The Water Street Project and West Main Street Entryway – completed
• New “Welcome to Georgetown” mural at Spotz Gelato – unveiled
Like Georgetown/Scott County Tourism, Celebrate Georgetown raised awareness by implementing promotional strategies across multiple channels, including print ads, digital campaigns, TV commercials, TV interviews, a consistent schedule of blogs and press releases and an ever-growing online presence that reaches across multiple platforms. Additionally, the Tourism office provided 360-degree virtual tours for all Downtown retail, restaurants and tourist attractions, free of charge.
“We have carried 2022’s strong performance right over into 2023 and continue to expand our efforts to share Georgetown’s story and increase visitorship,” said Saunders. “We expect the numbers to continue to increase as we move forward.”
ABOUT GEORGETOWN, KY | Birthplace of Bourbon. Kentucky’s Horse Headquarters. Georgetown is both of these, and more. Sitting in the midst of Horse Country, Kentucky’s fastest growing city is home to horse-centric attractions and events, including the Kentucky Horse Park, Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farm, Kentucky Three Day Event, Festival of the Horse and the National Horse Show. Its beautifully preserved Victorian-era downtown is filled with dozens of locally owned shops, galleries and restaurants. “Only here” attractions: Toyota Motor Manufacturing Tour/Experience Center; Yuko-en—the official Kentucky-Japan Friendship Garden; Heirlooms & Gretchen’s authentic stained-glass shop. Outdoor adventure: Elkhorn Creek; Skullbuster Mountain Bike Trail; Kentucky Proud family-fun farms. Historical sites: Ward Hall Greek Revival Mansion Tour; Scott County/Georgetown Museum; 1917 Rosenwald School. Coming: Blue Run Spirits Distillery. Accommodations: 38 unique stays, 18 brand name chain hotels, two campgrounds. www.facebook.com/gotogtown
