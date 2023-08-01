i3 Health Receives Joint Accreditation for Interprofessional Continuing Education™
i3 Health has been awarded Joint Accreditation for Interprofessional Continuing Education™ by the governing bodies of the ACCME, the ACPE, and the ANCC.
i3 Health is honored to be awarded 4 years of Joint Accreditation for Interprofessional Continuing Education™ (ICPE) as a provider of continuing education for the interprofessional team by the governing bodies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), and the American Nurses Credentialing Center's Accreditation Program (ANCC).
— Melissa Cutrona
i3 Health is pleased to be among the organizations in the United States and throughout the world, including major medical schools, hospitals, national medical associations, and other medical education organizations, that have been awarded this accreditation status. Joint Accreditation provides simultaneous accreditation for continuing education activities for multiple professions, including physicians, nurses, pharmacists, physician associates, dentists, psychologists, optometrists, social workers, athletic trainers, and registered dietitians. It is the first and only unified process worldwide to offer providers the opportunity to award single-profession or interprofessional continuing education credit.
i3 Health was awarded Joint Accreditation due to rigorous standards met for delivering continuing medical education by and for the interprofessional healthcare team. Joint Accreditation will enable i3 Health to accredit education for multiple professions across the interdisciplinary health care team.
Education provided under Joint Accreditation is designed to be independent, free from commercial bias, relevant and timely, derived from valid content, and effective in enhancing the quality and safety of care delivered by the interdisciplinary team, thereby ensuring that continuing education serves the needs of patients and the public.
"Since 2011, i3 Health's mission has been to provide health care professionals with the highest-quality continuing education available," said Melissa Cutrona, General Manager at i3 Health. "Our designation as a Joint Accredited provider is a reflection of our team's hard work and dedication to that mission. We constantly strive to innovate and provide learners with timely, engaging, and clinically relevant content that will help them better serve their patients."
To learn more about the innovative educational activities offered by i3 Health, please visit i3Health.com. Additionally, visit OncData.com for expert perspectives and commentary from key opinion leaders in oncology research.
About i3 Health and Oncology Data Advisor
i3 Health's mission is to enhance the proficiency of the multidisciplinary team by providing evidence-based, fair-balanced CME/NCPD/CPE-approved activities that address identified professional practice gaps and unmet educational needs. In support of improving patient care, i3 Health is jointly accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), and the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), to provide continuing education for the healthcare team.
Oncology Data Advisor delivers up-to-date, clinically relevant content spanning new drug approvals and cutting-edge scientific breakthroughs, to interviews and commentary from key opinion leaders. Content is carefully tailored to give readers a succinct overview of the latest advances that are directly applicable to their patients and practices.
