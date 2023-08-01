Neakasa Celebrates 6th Anniversary with Unbeatable Savings Up to 31%

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Neakasa, the leading provider of smart cleaning solutions, is thrilled to announce its 6th Anniversary, marking six years of innovation, excellence, and dedication in simplifying and elevating lives and homes through cutting-edge technology. To express gratitude to its loyal customer base, Neakasa is offering incredible discounts of up to 31% on its premium range of products from August 1st to 14th.

Since its inception six years ago, Neakasa has been committed to redefining the way people maintain and care for their homes. March 30, 2023, Neabot has rebranded officially as Neakasa to reflect the company's evolving strategic direction on elevating people's lives, its expanded portfolio of pet cleaning products, and its growing geographic footprint.

Through constant innovation and a relentless pursuit of excellence, the company has introduced a diverse portfolio of smart cleaning solutions that have revolutionized the industry. Their flagship products P1 PRO and P2 PRO Pet Grooming Vacuum have won some prestigious awards, such as the BlogPaws Best Award at SuperZoo 2022, Golden Goods Awards 2022, and Family Choice Awards 2023.

“Hey Neakasa fans, it's hard to believe, but it's true – we're celebrating six fantastic years of Neakasa!” said Franklin, CEO at Neakasa. “This milestone would not have been possible without the unwavering support of our loyal customers. We're immensely grateful for the trust you've placed in us, and as a token of appreciation, we're delighted to offer unprecedented savings of up to 31% on our smart cleaning products.”

The 6th-anniversary sale is a limited-time event, providing an opportunity for customers to get their hands on Neakasa's state-of-the-art smart cleaning solutions at unbeatable prices. Whether it's robotic vacuum cleaners, smart mops, innovative pet cleaning vacuums, or pet grooming dryers, Neakasa's range of products has something to suit every modern home's needs.

The anniversary celebrations not only commemorate six years of success but also represent a commitment to a cleaner and more efficient future. Neakasa is committed to innovation. The company uses state-of-the-art technology and stylish design to create cutting-edge products that help people clean smarter, not harder. That aligns with the ever-evolving needs of consumers, and the company continues to push the boundaries of technology and innovation.

During this celebratory period, customers can take advantage of the incredible discounts and special offers by visiting Neakasa's official website, www.neakasa.com. Join Neakasa in celebrating this remarkable milestone and grab your chance to experience the future of cleaning at an unbeatable price. For more information and to explore the wide range of products, visit www.neakasa.com.

About Neakasa

Neakasa, formerly known as “Neabot”, was established in 2017 as a leading innovator of smart cleaning technology under Genhigh. The company's mission is to simplify and elevate people's lives by providing top-of-the-line smart cleaning solutions. The current lines include Pet Cleaning, Floor Cleaning, and Personal Care/Cleaning products. The professional team comes from a number of the world's most respected brands, including Microsoft, Honeywell, Motorola, Foxconn, Huawei, and more. Neakasa's mission is to provide every household with a better home cleaning experience. Please visit www.neakasa.com for the latest news.