Creative NYC Offers Comprehensive Design And Fabrication Solutions
Creative NYC, one of New York's leading custom fabrication firms, offers a complete range of in-house design-build, project management, and manufacturing services to clients across various industries. Having established a favorable reputation over three decades, Creative NYC assures that "if you can imagine it, we can create it." Those looking for fabrication in NYC can check out this highly recommended service.
Founded by Vincent Miller in 1990, Creative NYC operates from a 10,000-square-foot facility in Long Island City, New York. The firm is a turnkey shop providing expertise in carpentry, CNC routing, metalwork, finishes, and more. Its services are indispensable to television, film, fashion, retail, display, photography, theater, museums/exhibits, events, and themed venues.
With agencies in New York and LA, Creative NYC offers various services, including custom fabrication, project management, design consultation, and custom finishes and installations. The company treats every project with equal importance, regardless of its size.
Creative NYC is more than just a fabrication studio; it is a partner in storytelling. The company's fabricated installations, which have gained recognition on the market, add to the ambiance of events and tell a unique story. Using excellent quality materials and proven building methods, Creative NYC creates installations that reflect the mood clients want to create and leave a memorable impact on their audience.
"We are more than just fabricators; we are storytellers. Our installations don't just fill a space; they imbue it with a narrative, capturing the essence of our clients' vision and conveying it in a unique and memorable way," the company's rep stated.
What sets Creative NYC apart is its commitment to providing unparalleled customer support. The firm offers a complete range of services, from design consulting, materials sourcing, stage rentals, custom fabrication, and project management to on-time installations. Those looking for a wall rental in NYC can also opt for Creative NYC's assistance.
"Every project is a unique journey. Regardless of the size or complexity, each one receives the same level of meticulous attention and dedication. Our clients know they can count on us to deliver on time, within budget, and to an impeccable standard," the rep concluded.
About Creative NYC -
Creative NYC is one of New York's leading custom fabrication firms. Founded by Vincent Miller in 1990 and operated from a 10,000-square-foot facility in Long Island City, New York, Creative NYC provides its clients with various in-house design-build, project management, and manufacturing services. The firm is known for its dedicated superior service and management to ensure complete client satisfaction. Those looking for fabrication in NYC can check out this highly recommended service.
