Identec Solutions Forges the Future of Container Terminals with a Contract at Montreal Gateway Terminals Partnership
Identec Solutions is partnering with Visy Oy and Remprex to pioneer an automated container tracking system at MGTP flagship terminals.LUSTENAU, AUSTRIA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Identec Solutions, renowned worldwide for its prowess in wireless sensor and localization technologies, is all set to transform the container terminal landscape. With Project Mercury, a C$11M endeavour partly supported by a $4.8M grant from the Quebec Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, the company takes a big leap into automation at MGTP’s largest terminals - Cast and Racine.
The pioneering Project Mercury is set to bring a radical shift in how container data capture and tracking operate. By integrating a suite of advanced technologies, it aims to overhaul manual operations and significantly mitigate greenhouse gas emissions, all while enhancing operational efficiency at MGTP.
The Terminal Tracker, a flagship product from Identec Solutions, is the chosen tool for detecting container positions on RTGs and top handlers, drawing on its proven success at the Georgia Ports Authority (PDS automation).
Identec Solutions is proud to be collaborating with Finnish firm Visy Oy, entrusted with providing top-notch OCR and AI technology, and US firm REMPREX, who will integrate the entire system to a smart port. Together, these strategic alliances aim to develop an automated, real-time inventory system that dispenses with the need for manual confirmation of container movement.
With the successful completion of the system's pilot installation on an RTG and two terminal tractors, MGTP is poised to extend this technology across the Cast and Racine terminals.
Full deployment of the system is anticipated by Q2 2024 at the Cast terminal, followed swiftly by the Racine terminal.
Julian Galvis, VP Sales Marine & Ports Americas at Identec Solutions, enthusiastically said, "Our Terminal Tracker technology is set to be a game-changer for MGTP, amplifying operational efficiency, bolstering sustainability, and guaranteeing long-term growth."
Project Mercury is not merely about immediate cost-cutting but is strategically designed to offer enduring value and benefits. With real-time yard inventory data at their fingertips, MGTP can enable superior planning and optimized operations, significantly impacting fuel consumption and fostering sustainability.
This ambitious venture underscores Identec Solutions' unwavering commitment to innovation and efficiency within the logistics industry.
About IDENTEC SOLUTIONS IDENTEC SOLUTIONS AG, established in 1999, is a trailblazer in innovative, wireless localization solutions aimed at enhancing efficiency and safety in harsh and challenging industrial environments. Headquartered in Lustenau, Austria, with branches across Australia, the USA, Norway, Germany, and a sales office in Great Britain, its digital solutions are utilized in various sectors, including oil & gas, container ports, mining & tunnelling, and the smart factory/Industry 4.0 sector. www.identecsolutions.com Press contact IDENTEC SOLUTIONS AG
Mark Buzinkay Global Head of Marketing & Communication Tel.: + 43 5577 87387-16 E-mail: mbuzinkay@identecsolutions.com
