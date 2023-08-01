American College of Healthcare Sciences Achieves 5-Year Reaccreditation from Distance Education Accrediting Commission

ACHS Achieves 5-Year Reaccreditation with DEAC

ACHS Receives 5-Year Reaccreditation with DEAC, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to excellence in online integrative health and wellness education.

ACHS is proud to receive reaccreditation from the DEAC, which reflects our unwavering commitment to exceptional academic standards and supporting our students' high-impact work in healthcare globally.” — Tracey Abell, ACHS President