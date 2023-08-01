American College of Healthcare Sciences Achieves 5-Year Reaccreditation from Distance Education Accrediting Commission
ACHS Receives 5-Year Reaccreditation with DEAC, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to excellence in online integrative health and wellness education.
ACHS is proud to receive reaccreditation from the DEAC, which reflects our unwavering commitment to exceptional academic standards and supporting our students' high-impact work in healthcare globally.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) is thrilled to announce that it has been granted reaccreditation by the prestigious Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), reaffirming its commitment to excellence in online education and mission to lead the advancement of evidence-based, integrative health and wellness education through experiential online learning and sustainable practices.
— Tracey Abell, ACHS President
The DEAC is a recognized authority in evaluating and accrediting institutions offering distance education programs. ACHS’s successful reaccreditation signifies the institution’s dedication to providing top-quality education and upholding the highest standards. The Distance Education Accrediting Commission is listed by the U.S. Department of Education as a recognized accrediting agency and recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA).
As a leading online education provider in integrative health and wellness, ACHS has consistently strived to deliver diverse accredited programs, including holistic health, herbal medicine, aromatherapy, nutrition, and wellness coaching. With the DEAC’s reaccreditation, ACHS continues to solidify its position as a trailblazer in distance education, fostering an environment that promotes student success and professional development.
“We are delighted to receive reaccreditation from the DEAC, which reflects our unwavering commitment to maintaining exceptional academic standards and ongoing institutional improvement to support our students’ educational journey,” said Tracey Abell, President at ACHS. “This accomplishment is a testament to the dedication and hard work of ACHS faculty, staff, and students, as well as our ongoing dedication to innovation in online learning.”
ACHS Meets Rigorous Accreditation Standards
DEAC’s rigorous evaluation process examines many aspects of an institution, including curriculum, faculty qualifications, student support services, and student outcomes. ACHS’s successful reaccreditation demonstrates its compliance with stringent educational standards and the ability to adapt to the evolving needs of its students.
In achieving this significant milestone, ACHS remains committed to delivering accessible, flexible, and top-tier online education, empowering its graduates to positively impact the global holistic healthcare landscape. With DEAC accreditation, students can continue to place their trust in ACHS as an esteemed institution dedicated to academic excellence.
To learn more about the American College of Healthcare Sciences’ accredited integrative health and wellness programs, please visit www.achs.edu.
About American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS)
Founded in 1978, the American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) is a leading accredited online educational institution offering a wide range of holistic health, wellness coaching, herbal medicine, aromatherapy, and nutrition programs. Dedicated to providing exceptional distance education, ACHS empowers students to achieve their academic and professional goals while promoting holistic and sustainable approaches to healthcare. View current programs.
