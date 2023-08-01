Tenfold Increase in America’s Boating Channel Online Videos

Featured Now America's Boating Channel

Viewers Now Enjoy Consistent Look-and-Feel and Functionality Across Distribution Platforms

The first full-time television destination for all-things-boating now offers that same combination of boating entertainment, sports, information, and safety content to online and mobile viewers” — Kathy Strachan

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Boating Channel™, the U.S. Coast Guard funded boating safety and boater education video service of United States Power Squadrons® (USPS), has integrated its smart TV, online, and mobile offerings for a consistent viewing experience and to provide immediate access to all the video content included in its flagship no-charge video-on-demand service regardless of the type of connected device used.

The action increases the number of video titles available to America’s Boating Channel’s computer, tablet, and mobile phone viewers from less than one-hundred to more than a thousand, with that number steadily growing as new boating and water sports themed television programs, motion pictures, and educational videos are added to its smart TV offering.

To get the new service on a computer, tablet, or mobile phone, visit AmericasBoatingChannel.com.

In making the announcement, America’s Boating Channel’s VP of Smart TV Kathryn Strachan stated, “The enthusiastic response to our smart TV launch as the first full-time television destination for all-things-boating motivated us to offer that same combination of boating entertainment, sports, information, and safety content to online and mobile viewers.”

“Younger consumers entering the market for boat purchases and rentals are digitally savvy and now they can access our boating and water sports programming anywhere, any time, and on any device,” Strachan added.

America’s Boating Channel’s Marty Lafferty commented, “We’re pleased to make the outstanding videos from our content partners representing the nation’s leading boating safety advocacy organizations more easily accessible, including Water Sports Foundation, the ACA (American Canoe Association), National Safe Boating Council, The Corps Foundation, American Whitewater, NASBLA (National Association of State Boating Law Administrators), Sea Tow Foundation, Water Solutions Group, and Safe Kids Worldwide.”

“In addition, online and mobile viewers will now be able to watch our steadily increasing assortment of Boat Fails, Boating News, Boat Races, Boating TV Programs, Movies for Boaters, Cooking on Board, Boating Cartoons, and Military Films from the U.S. Coast Guard and Navy,” he concluded.

Strachan added, “Discover Boating from the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) now also provides videos on our service, along with USA Water Ski & Wake Sports and US Sailing Team as we follow US Olympic teams in their quests for glory at the Summer Games, plus the newly added Jenn Nolan Fishing for fishing from boats, and, finally, the aspirational Yacht Life TV, sharing the world’s most luxurious boating experiences. America’s Boating Channel truly is the next best thing to being on-the-water.”

Smart TV viewers can subscribe to America’s Boating Channel for free on Roku and FireTV. On Roku, viewers can select Store using their Roku remotes, click on Channels, search for Americas Boating Channel, and then add the channel. On FireTV, viewers can go to Apps on their FireTV Main Menu, search for Americas Boating Channel, select Get, and then download the app.

Online, in addition to visiting AmericasBoatingChannel.com for the new free service, viewers can still also subscribe at no charge to America’s Boating Channel on YouTube to access the service’s original award-winning boating safety and boater education videos.

About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced for United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced, high-definition, boating safety and boater education videos, along with boating themed entertainment and informational television programs. America’s Boating Channel has been recognized with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as the 2021 Top Marine Media Outlet, and with the 2022 International Boating and Water Safety Summit Communication Award for the top Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series. AmericasBoatingChannel.com



