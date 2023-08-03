CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services to Helena, MO and surrounding cities
The Veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home.
CodaPet announced that it is expanding its reach into Helena, MT, Great Falls, MT and Missoula, MT and surrounding cities. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for cats, dogs and other animals at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable.

“It is my wish that every family in Helena, MT and surrounding cities becomes aware of in-home pet euthanasia so that they and their beloved pet can experience a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience when it's time. There is no greater final gift you can give your beloved pet than a peaceful, pain-free, and stress-free transition in a familiar setting surrounded by everything they love and enjoy. As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the authentic gratitude from pet parents after they see how gentle and peaceful their beloved pets passed." says Dr. Gary Hsia, co-founder of CodaPet.
Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion to increase both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians that provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.
“With the horses, euthanasia was always done 'at home', so it was natural that through the years, I would be asked to assist with a dog, cat, or rabbit in need. It is so much less stressful on the animal, being at home, being on their favorite blanket and just falling asleep, peacefully,” says Dr. Jan Winderl, a veterinarian with over
Dr. Winderl services Helena, MT and surrounding neighborhoods Missoula, Great Falls, Helena, Bozeman, Butte, Anaconda, East Helena, Deer Lodge, Clancy, Townsend, and Three Forks
How In-home Pet Euthanasia Works
Through CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.
Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.
The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.
For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.
The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.
Benefits of In-Home Pet Euthanasia
1. Comfort and Familiarity: In-home pet euthanasia allows pets to pass away in a familiar and comfortable environment, surrounded by familiar sights, sounds, and smells, helping them feel more relaxed and at ease.
2. Peaceful Passing: The process of euthanasia is painless, but many pets are anxious when they are driven to a clinic, which can cause them to experience stress or discomfort during the procedure. In-home euthanasia eliminates these factors, allowing pets to pass peacefully without any unnecessary stress or discomfort.
3. Privacy and Time: In-home pet euthanasia also provides a level of privacy that is not possible in a clinic setting. Many pet owners prefer to grieve for their pets in private, which also affords more time with their beloved pets before and after the procedure, providing closure and allowing them to say goodbye properly.
In-home Pet Euthanasia Costs
The starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $280 in Helena, MT. Group aftercare begins at $100 but the final price depends on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation. The company also offers out-of-hours appointments for an additional fee.
About CodaPet
CodaPet currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in the cities of Fresno, CA; Oklahoma City, OK; Nashville, TN; Seattle, WA; Ocala, FL; Kansas City, MO; Anaheim, CA; Fort Lauderdale, FL: Columbus, OH; Ithaca, NY; Phoenix, AZ; Des Moines, IA; Aspen, CO, Memphis, TN; Concord, CA, and Athens, GA. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. If you are a veterinarian interested in learning more, visit https://www.codapet.com/vets
