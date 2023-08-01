ADAO Announces Honorees and Keynote Speakers for 18th Annual International Asbestos Awareness and Prevention Conference
The annual conference “Exploring the Intersection of Art, Advocacy, and Academia” will be held in Washington, D.C. September 9, 2023WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO), an independent nonprofit dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure through education, advocacy, and community initiatives, , today announced the honorees and keynote speaker for its 18th Annual International Asbestos Awareness and Prevention Conference, “Exploring the Intersection of Art, Advocacy, and Academia,” September 9, 2023, in Washington, D.C.
On Saturday, September 9, 2023, ADAO will recognize our Conference Honorees during ADAO’s 18th Annual Award and Recognition Ceremony.
This year’s academic conference recognizes several distinguished individuals who have given all they can to help in the fight against asbestos-related diseases, influence a ban, and uncover injustices that have led to our current asbestos crisis.
2023 Asbestos Awareness and Prevention Conference Honorees and Keynote Speakers Include:
The Dr. Irving Selikoff Lifetime Achievement Award
Dr. Henry Anderson
The Andrew Schneider Memorial Lecture
Kathleen McGrory, Investigative Journalist, ProPublica
The Tribute of Hope Award
American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network
The Tribute of Unity Award
International Association of Fire Fighters
The Tribute of Inspiration Award
AFL-CIO
The Alan Reinstein Award
Chris Carberg and Martin Ditkof
2023 Asbestos Awareness and Prevention Conference Sponsors Include:
Platinum Sponsor
Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC
Gold Sponsors
The Gori Law Firm & Motley Rice LLC
Silver Sponsor
Early, Lucarelli, Sweeney & Meisenkothen
“Without the dedication of these honorees, keynote speakers, sponsors, and our global family of asbestos warriors, we would be nowhere in the fight to ban asbestos and end this horrible tragedy,” stated ADAO President and Co-Founder, Linda Reinstein. “We are proud this year to honor key individuals who have made a tangible difference in our fight against asbestos and helped influence a ban. The list includes many political activists, journalists, medical practitioners, and most importantly, individual asbestos warriors who keep our movement going. We are enormously grateful for their tireless work, dedication, and self-sacrifice. In unity, there is power and hope.”
This year’s academic conference features many experts from around the world. Year after year, it is the only annual conference dedicated solely to preventing asbestos exposure and eliminating asbestos-caused diseases. Attendees have a unique opportunity to connect with the leaders and influencers in the asbestos prevention community, as well as victims and family members sharing in the fight against asbestos—turning frustration and sadness into action.
Conference registration and more about the honorees can be accessed here.
ABOUT ADAO
Founded in 2004, the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) is the largest independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit in the U.S. dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure and eliminating asbestos-related diseases through education, advocacy and community initiatives.
