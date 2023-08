ADAO Announces Honorees and Keynote Speakers for 18th Annual International Asbestos Awareness and Prevention Conference

The annual conference “Exploring the Intersection of Art, Advocacy, and Academia” will be held in Washington, D.C. September 9, 2023

WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization ( ADAO ), an independent nonprofit dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure through education, advocacy, and community initiatives, , today announced the honorees and keynote speaker for its 18th Annual International Asbestos Awareness and Prevention Conference, “Exploring the Intersection of Art, Advocacy, and Academia,” September 9, 2023, in Washington, D.C.On Saturday, September 9, 2023, ADAO will recognize our Conference Honorees during ADAO’s 18th Annual Award and Recognition Ceremony.This year’s academic conference recognizes several distinguished individuals who have given all they can to help in the fight against asbestos-related diseases, influence a ban, and uncover injustices that have led to our current asbestos crisis.2023 Asbestos Awareness and Prevention Conference Honorees and Keynote Speakers Include:The Dr. Irving Selikoff Lifetime Achievement AwardDr. Henry AndersonThe Andrew Schneider Memorial LectureKathleen McGrory, Investigative Journalist, ProPublicaThe Tribute of Hope AwardAmerican Cancer Society Cancer Action NetworkThe Tribute of Unity AwardInternational Association of Fire FightersThe Tribute of Inspiration AwardAFL-CIOThe Alan Reinstein AwardChris Carberg and Martin Ditkof2023 Asbestos Awareness and Prevention Conference Sponsors Include:Platinum SponsorSimmons Hanly Conroy LLCGold SponsorsThe Gori Law Firm & Motley Rice LLCSilver SponsorEarly, Lucarelli, Sweeney & Meisenkothen“Without the dedication of these honorees, keynote speakers, sponsors, and our global family of asbestos warriors, we would be nowhere in the fight to ban asbestos and end this horrible tragedy,” stated ADAO President and Co-Founder, Linda Reinstein. “We are proud this year to honor key individuals who have made a tangible difference in our fight against asbestos and helped influence a ban. The list includes many political activists, journalists, medical practitioners, and most importantly, individual asbestos warriors who keep our movement going. We are enormously grateful for their tireless work, dedication, and self-sacrifice. In unity, there is power and hope.”This year’s academic conference features many experts from around the world. Year after year, it is the only annual conference dedicated solely to preventing asbestos exposure and eliminating asbestos-caused diseases. Attendees have a unique opportunity to connect with the leaders and influencers in the asbestos prevention community, as well as victims and family members sharing in the fight against asbestos—turning frustration and sadness into action.Conference registration and more about the honorees can be accessed here.ABOUT ADAOFounded in 2004, the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) is the largest independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit in the U.S. dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure and eliminating asbestos-related diseases through education, advocacy and community initiatives.###