Latest Updates from the Mayor's Office of Housing: July 28, 2023

MAYOR WU AND THE OFFICE OF HOUSING CELEBRATE THE GROUNDBREAKING FOR THE POK OI DEVELOPMENT IN CHINATOWN

On July 19, Mayor Michelle Wu participated in the groundbreaking ceremony of the Pok Oi development, a joint venture between Beacon Communities LLC and the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association of New England.

The project, located at 288 Harrison Ave., is a six-story multifamily residential building that will expand the existing Tai Tung Village in Chinatown. Upon completion, the development will include 85 income-restricted apartments, with the first floor designated for retail, community, and cultural purposes.

The building will feature a variety of apartment sizes, catering to households with earnings up to 80 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI).

The project's financing is supported by various funds and subsidies, including the City of Boston’s Neighborhood Housing Trust Fund and federal and state Low-Income Housing Tax Credits. The development adheres to LEED Gold certification standards and incorporates sustainable design elements, while also embracing principles of smart growth and transit-oriented development.

CONSTRUCTION SET TO BEGIN AT 120-122 HANCOCK STREET IN DORCHESTER

The Mayor’s Office of Housing (MOH) and MassHousing recently announced that Urbanica Inc. has initiated construction on the new homeownership development at 120-122 Hancock St. in Dorchester. The primary objective of this project is to provide high-quality, affordable homes while preserving the Dorchester neighborhood's distinct character.

The building will consist of 15 condominiums, comprising a mix of five one-bedroom and ten two-bedroom units. To ensure affordability, eight homes will be designated for households earning up to 80 percent of AMI, while the remaining seven units will be affordable for households earning below 100 percent of AMI. This project was made possible with funding from the City of Boston and utilizes a parcel of land that was in the City of Boston’s inventory.

Inspired by the architectural heritage of Dorchester—including the iconic triple-decker and bow-front homes—the design will integrate a terraced building strategy that capitalizes on the site's natural slope.

WINTHROP GARDENS CELEBRATES OPENING WITH A RIBBON CUTTING

On July 22, a new garden in Roxbury opened its gates to the public, marking a significant milestone in the community's efforts towards preservation and inclusivity.

In the winter of 2020-2021, MOH held meetings with residents to discuss the possibility of using two City-owned parcels for community gardening space. The idea received strong support from community members who envisioned preserving the land as open space for gardening. Additionally, there was a collective desire to commemorate the site's historical significance in local Black history with a meaningful art installation. The installation recognizes the land for its role as a historic organizing site for the Black Panther Party.

Responding to the RFP, The Trustees of Reservations put forth a proposal to expand their existing community garden, incorporating the two parcels and fulfilling the community's vision. Thanks to $175,000 in Grassroots funds and $180,000 in Community Preservation Act funds, the project came to fruition.

REQUESTS FOR PROPOSALS

RFP FOR BUILDING SCIENCES FIRM

The Small Building Green Energy Retrofits Pilot (“Small Retrofits Pilot”) is being created to support Decarbonization Planning and Energy Retrofits, measures that will significantly reduce the energy consumption and the carbon emissions of Boston’s existing affordable housing. The pilot will help enable the owners of 2-4 unit housing across the city to improve health, safety, and comfort for their residents. Visit the Healthy and Green Retrofit Pilot webpage to learn more about this project.

The Mayor's Office of Housing (MOH) has released a Request for Proposals (RFP) seeking a qualified building science firm to conduct site assessments, create building-specific decarbonization plans, recommend initial retrofit work scope, and provide technical assistance.

The deadline is August 24.

View the RFP

RFP TO AID FOSTER YOUTH WITH HOUSING

MOH is seeking proposals from qualified non-profit agencies and units of local government to provide housing navigation and supportive services to young adults ages 18-24.

The Foster Youth to Independence (FYI) initiative is a partnership between Boston Housing Authority (BHA), Department of Children and Families (DCF), and MOH (Boston's Continuum of Care lead).

Through this partnership, BHA is able to issue vouchers to young adults 18-24 with a history of child welfare involvement. The City of Boston has allocated $258,750 to support young adults for a period of up to 36 months, benefiting up to 50 individuals through the provision of Foster Youth to Independence (FYI) vouchers.

The deadline is August 24.

View the RFP

UPCOMING COMMUNITY MEETINGS

WELCOME HOME, BOSTON PHASE 2

The planned release of the second Welcome Home, Boston Request for Proposals is in September. Twenty parcels of land in Dorchester, Mattapan, and Roxbury are being considered for housing development in this second RFP.

MOH is hosting a virtual meeting on August 10 at 6:00 PM to discuss this Welcome Home, Boston Phase 2 RFP.

LEARN MORE AND REGISTER

INCOME-RESTRICTED HOUSING HIGHLIGHT: 5 WASHINGTON STREET (THE BROOKLINER)

5 Washington Street (The Brookliner) is a new community located in Brighton’s Washington Square. The project features 108 units with a mix of studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom residential units. Eighteen of the units are designated as income restricted units available to households earning up to 70 percent of AMI. Two of the income-restricted units are built out for persons with mobility impairments and deaf/hard of hearing.

Amenities at 5 Washington Street include a fitness center, a clubroom/lounge, garage and surface parking spots, a pet spa, bike storage, additional storage, and in-unit washer and dryer. Washington Square is in close proximity to various restaurants, parks and recreation, shopping including grocery stores and pharmacies, medical facilities, and the public library.

Applications for 5 Washington Street are available until August 13, 2023.

LEARN MORE AND REQUEST AN APPLICATION