Firm Media, a National medical marketing agency announces their patient education solution MediLearn360™

Firm Media's Creative Director Jaycie Kim, and Lead Designer Bryan Figueroa during their weekly design meeting.

The new product developed by Firm Media is an innovative patient education solution created to transform how doctors engage, educate, and empower their patients

These visually stunning adaptations will feature high-quality graphics and animations, transforming the waiting room experience into an engaging educational opportunity” — Jaycie Kim, Creative Director at Firm Media

ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The agency, with over 15 years in the medical marketing industry, explains that MediLearn360™ stemmed from the marketing agency listening to their clients comment on the difficulty of relying on lengthy explanations and complex medical jargon to educate their patients. With MediLearn360, physicians can tap into the power of industry-specific medical procedure illustrations and videos, creating an exceptional patient experience. Firm Media is confident that these visuals serve as an invaluable resource, delivering easily understandable, visually appealing, and informative content.With MediLearn360, medical practices will be able to access captivating visuals for their website, educate patients with medical procedure illustrations and videos, attract new patients with visually appealing content, experience increased website conversions and retention. Practices can also increase lead conversion through longer website visits, and in turn establish their practice as a trusted authority. These tools will also improve patient understanding of procedures which boost patient satisfaction and trust.Firm Media has exciting goals for the future of MediLearn360. The marketing agency plans to introduce versions optimized for waiting room TV and chair-side patient education. “These visually stunning adaptations will feature high-quality graphics and animations, transforming the waiting room experience into an engaging educational opportunity”, remarks Jaycie Kim, Creative Director at Firm Media. MediLearn360 gives patients the tools they need to learn about various medical procedures while eagerly anticipating their appointment or during their visit, further strengthening their trust and confidence in medical practices.Firm Media created MediLearn360 so that practices see increased website conversions, improved patient relationships, and enhanced retention. The marketing agency is confident that these tools will change the way doctors connect with their patients. Contact a Firm Media senior marketing consultant to learn about the full potential of MediLearn360 for medical practices.

