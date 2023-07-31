MPD Hosts Police Departments from Around the World for Cohort of DC Police Leadership Academy

Today, the Metropolitan Police Department announces the commencement of the DC Police Leadership Academy; a program designed to provide rising police leaders from around the world with the fundamental tools, ideas, and strategies necessary to lead within their agencies during a critical time for the advancement of law enforcement organizations. This program targets mid-level leaders (i.e., those that manage managers, but are not yet in appointed ranks). Through this program, participants will develop a critical growth mindset, and learn essential management approaches to continually hone their personal and organizational leadership skills.

“By coming together to share ideas and best strategies, we give leaders the tools for success,” said Acting Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith. “Excellence is transferrable, both within our ranks and throughout the global law enforcement community.”

The second cohort of the DC Police Leadership Academy begins today. The three-week program, broken into two sessions, will comprise of 72 participants from across the US and includes representatives from Germany and Qatar. Twenty of the participants are MPD lieutenants and captains. This diverse group of rising leaders will engage in shaping the future of our great profession by developing their personal leadership abilities through several hand-on avenues of study.

The DC Metropolitan Police Department is one of the most diverse police departments serving in one of the most visited—and visible—cities in the world. Policing in the nation’s capital provides a rich backdrop for developing leadership skills that can be applied and used within law enforcement agencies around the world. The dynamic mix of residents from native Washingtonians, students, commuters, tourists, and business travelers provides a unique public safety environment for our future leaders in public safety to learn from others.

