Vultara Announces Strategic Agreement with UL Solutions for Automotive Cybersecurity Services

TROY, MICHIGAN, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vultara, Inc., a leading automotive cybersecurity solution provider, is pleased to announce a strategic agreement with UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science. The relationship offers comprehensive automotive cybersecurity services for the complete product lifecycle from strategy to compliance for automotive companies worldwide.

This agreement between Vultara and UL Solutions delivers an integrated and holistic approach for automotive companies to obtain ISO/SAE 21434, UNECE WP29 R155 certifications. The ISO/SAE 21434 standard provides automotive OEMs and their supplier base with requirements and a framework to standardize their cybersecurity efforts. Vultara provides software tools and consulting services for ISO/SAE 21434 and UNECE WP29 R155, and UL Solutions offers third-party safety assessments, audits, certification training and product certification.

“We are thrilled to work with UL Solutions and offer our customers an integrated cybersecurity management system build-up and compliant process,” said Yuanbo Guo, CEO of Vultara. “This agreement enables us to provide customers a streamlined solution to help design, develop and launch secure products, enhancing their competitiveness and long-term success in the automotive industry.”

Jody Nelson, managing director of the Automotive and Industrial Functional Safety and Cybersecurity group at UL Solutions, agreed that the relationship between the two companies would benefit customers.

“By establishing this relationship, we are pleased to refer our customers to Vultara for their software tools and consulting services as they design and develop their products to help them prepare for compliance,” Nelson said. “The use of Vultara’s services can also help customers understand the requirements of ISO/SAE 21434 and R155, the certification processes and prepare them for market readiness.”

About Vultara, Inc.

Vultara, Inc. is an automotive cybersecurity company based in Troy, Michigan. Founded by automotive engineering veterans and cybersecurity experts, Vultara provides software solutions and consulting services in concept, development, manufacturing, and post-development cybersecurity monitoring. Its flagship software product, Vultara, is a SaaS tool that helps automotive companies comply to ISO/SAE 21434 and UNECE WP29 R155 with ease. Vultara also provides consulting services related to the same standard and regulation.