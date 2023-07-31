Submit Release
Ribbon Cutting for Lamar Avenue in Memphis

Memphis, Tenn. – Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Butch Eley will join state and local officials on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, to celebrate the completion of the widening project on Lamar Avenue from the Mississippi State Line to south of Shelby Drive in Shelby County.

The $63 million project includes widening Lamar Avenue from four to six lanes, including new interchange at Holmes Road.

Wednesday’s event begins at 10:00 am CST and will last approximately 30 minutes.

WHO:          Commissioner Butch Eley

                      Local & State Officials

WHAT:        Ribbon Cutting

WHEN:        Wednesday, August 2, 2023

                      10:00 am

WHERE:       5324 East Holmes Road

                      Memphis, Tennessee 38118

                      (Dement Construction yard)

                            

###

