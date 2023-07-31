Traffic patterns changing in the coming weeks in Hudson

Posted on: July 31, 2023

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – July 31, 2023 – As part of the ongoing traffic project around Hudson, you’ll want to watch for this detour scheduled to start Aug. 21, weather permitting.

Currently, if you use Riders Road within the city of Hudson, you can use Ranchero Road while crews are paving the last section of the road between the U.S. 20 ramps and Riders Road.

The plan is to change the traffic pattern on Monday, Aug. 21, weather permitting, when Butterfield Road will be opened between U.S. 20 and Riders Road but closed south of Riders Road. This closure is expected to be in place for approximately four months. Access to Riders Road in the City of Hudson will only be from U.S. 20 and towards the north in Cedar Falls by Ridgeway Avenue.





Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

For general information about this project, contact Ron Loecher at 641-394-3161 or email [email protected]