TV9 Network Partners with DistroTV to Extend Free Streaming Service Worldwide, Connecting Global Viewers to Indian News

Bringing TV9 Network’s 7 Leading Indian News Channels to DistroTV Users in India and Worldwide Across All Streaming Devices & Smart TVs free of cost.

SAN BRUNO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DistroTV, one of the largest independent, free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) app, today announced its groundbreaking partnership with TV9 Network, the largest news network in India. This collaboration will enable DistroTV users worldwide to stream TV9 Network’s comprehensive news coverage across its national and regional channels for free. This marks the first time that TV9 Network's seven live-streaming language channels will be available to a global audience, solidifying this alliance as a game-changer in the world of news streaming.

TV9 Network, promoted by Associated Broadcasting Company Pvt Ltd (ABCL), operates a national Hindi news channel, TV9 Bharatvarsh, and several regional channels including TV9 Telugu, TV9 Kannada, TV9 Marathi, TV9 Gujarati, TV9 Bangla, and the recently launched News9 Live – A fully integrated digital English news channel. The network has been a leader in the news broadcasting industry and has made significant strides in the digital news space as well.

"We are thrilled to partner with TV9 Network, one of the largest news networks in India that provides authentic and relevant news to its viewers and strives to excel." said Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale, the parent company of DistroTV. "This partnership will bring the best of Indian news content to our users around the globe, expanding our diverse content line-up with hundreds of channels," added Saini.

Vikas Khanchandani, CEO of DistroScale, India, SEA, and MENA, added, “This collaboration with TV9 Network is a significant milestone in our journey to provide high-quality content to our viewers. It aligns perfectly with our mission to cater to the diverse interests of our global audience and reinforces our commitment to becoming the leading platform for free streaming services worldwide.”

Commenting on the association, Raktim Das, Chief Growth Officer of TV9 Network, said, “Disruption-led leadership has been ingrained into the DNA of TV9 Network over the last three years. With a culture of agile transformation, the Network has consolidated its position as the No.1 News Network of the largest democracy in the world, holding an unbeatable 33% market share. As the audience transitions to CTVs and embraces the ecosystem, we are delighted to partner with DistroTV, whose platform offers our global audience effortless and seamless access to our news content through an array of devices. This partnership perfectly aligns with our unwavering dedication to delivering an unparalleled user experience for our valued viewers.”

DistroTV is the largest, independent, free, ad-supported streaming television service on the market. Launched in 2019 by parent company DistroScale, the platform caters to a multicultural, rapidly expanding, globally-minded audience of passionate viewers. With more than 270 channels plus thousands of Video on Demand (VOD) shows, DistroTV cultivates content that covers a broad spectrum of topics to connect with people’s passion points around Entertainment, Lifestyle, Sports, News, Documentaries and International Content in live, linear and video-on-demand formats. DistroTV is available globally to stream for free on the web (https://distro.tv), as well as through Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and major smart TV platforms, including Samsung, LG, VIZIO, TCL, OnePlus TV and through MX Player and CloudTV.

TV9 Network is the biggest news network in India, owning and operating one national Hindi news channel and several regional channels. The network boasts of being the only mainstream news platform to offer multilingual personal finance service at Money9. With a deep sense of gratitude to its viewers, TV9 ever strives to excel and proudly wears the pro-India identity on its sleeve.

