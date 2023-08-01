Bay Atlantic Symphony’s 40th Anniversary Season Breaks Attendance Records, Final Concert “The Ninth” Sells Out

Joining the Bay Atlantic Symphony for The Ninth! was the 120 member Greater South Jersey Chorus and four vocal soloists. Maestro Jed Gaylin celebrated his 25th Anniversary with the Bay Atlantic Symphony last season.

Local Youth Enjoy Concerts Thanks to the Bergen Foundation and Stockton University

The goal is to spark interest in art, music and live performances and “to provide an opportunity for students to develop an emotional, aesthetic and analytical response to music.”” — Bay Atlantic Symphony Maestro Jed Gaylin

ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Ninth!” a concert featuring Ludwig van Beethoven’s monumental Symphony No. 9 performed with a full symphony orchestra, four soloist vocalists and the 120-member Greater South Jersey Chorus was a gala conclusion to a memorable season which found the Bay Atlantic Symphony celebrating two anniversaries, the professional performing orchestra’s 40th season and Maestro Jed Gaylin’s 25th season as Music Director.

While the sold-out final concert of the subscription series was celebrated, the final concert is also memorable for its addition of four youth concerts, a returning annual tradition that had been suspended for two years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 1,000 elementary school students from the Vineland School district and another 1,000 students from Atlantic County schools and home schooling groups attended youth concerts at the Guaracini Performing Arts Center (Rowan College of South Jersey) 3322 College Dr. in Vineland and at Stockton University’s Performing Arts Center, 101 Vera King Farris Dr. in Galloway.

At the youth concerts, Bay Atlantic Symphony Music Director Jed Gaylin presented the program How Music Talks: The 9th! with a corresponding lesson plan for teachers. The goal is to spark interest in art, music and live performances and “to provide an opportunity for students to develop an emotional, aesthetic and analytical response to music.” The youth concerts and lesson plan are funded with a grant from the Bergen Foundation and Stockton University.

Bay Atlantic Symphony’s 2023 – 2024 “Season of Melody, Poetry, Power and Maybe Just a Chance to Break Away” kicks off the weekend of October 21/22, 2023 with Alexander Porfiryevich Borodin’s In the Steppes of Central Asia, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5. and Alexander Scriabin’s Piano Concerto featuring soloist Alexandre Moutouzkine, who returns to the Bay Atlantic Symphony for a moving piano performance.

About Bay Atlantic Symphony

The Bay Atlantic Symphony is the leading professional performing arts company of the region and education organization with its artistic vision driven by the philosophy that music is essential to life. The Symphony provides access to excellence in performance and music education that enhances the musicians, presenters, participants, and community. The Bay Atlantic Symphony is a per-service orchestra comprised of union musicians. For more information visit

