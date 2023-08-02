SavvyCard® joins the CoreLogic® Alliance Network; RE-Target® platform to be available to all Clareity® customers

The latest Clareity SSO Dashboard features RE-Target panels designed to deliver key information to subscribers and connect them with local real estate industry product and service business.

Building on the successful RE-Target® integration into the Clareity® SSO dashboard, SavvyCard ® has joined the CoreLogic® Alliance Network.

RE-Target is a perfect example of how we continue to add value to our CoreLogic ecosystem. RE-Target is ideal for promoting events, benefits and services directly through the Clareity SSO dashboard.” — Shaleen Khatod, Executive, Strategy and Alliances at CoreLogic

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Building on the highly successful RE-Target integration into the ClareitySingle Sign-On (SSO) dashboard, SavvyCard has deepened its relationship with CoreLogic by joining its Alliance Network. This will result in the RE-Target by SavvyCard communications and advertising platform being available to all CoreLogic customers.The CoreLogic Alliance Network is a curated selection of deeply integrated third-party solutions to make user experience as seamless and convenient as possible.RE-Target is an advertising and communications solution that delivers highly curated visual messages within single sign-on MLS or member dashboards, offering an alternative channel to reach agents and brokers where they are most active. RE-Target was designed to improve awareness and engagement of internal and affiliate resources while generating meaningful non-dues revenue for its customers.“Expanding our relationship with CoreLogic is a natural next step following the success of the RE-Target-Clareity integrations for our mutual customers,” said David Etheredge, SavvyCard CEO. “We’re excited to join the Alliance Network and make RE-Target readily available to all CoreLogic customers seeking to improve member engagement and generate non-dues revenue.”"RE-Target is the perfect example of how we continue to add value to our CoreLogic ecosystem,” stated Shaleen Khatod, Executive, Strategy and Alliances at CoreLogic. “This new communication channel addresses a challenge we’ve heard time and again from our MLS customers which is effectively communicating with their members. RE-Target is ideal for promoting events, benefits, and services to members directly through the Clareity SSO dashboard where most agents access their essential tools. It’s a powerful touch point for important communications and opens up exciting opportunities for our customers."About SavvyCardSavvyCard is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that utilizes aggregated client data to automatically generate customized web applications (called “SavvyCards”) for companies, products, and business professionals. SavvyCards are currently used by over 200,000 business professionals to automate and enhance their digital marketing and lead generation efforts. When SavvyCard’s flagship software, SavvyCard for Real Estate and SavvyCard for Affiliates is combined with RE-Target, Associations and MLSs have broad visibility into communication performance, member engagement, and overall return on investment for member services.For more information contact:Warren Dow, GM Real Estatewarren@savvycard.comRE-Target and SavvyCard are trademarks of SavvyPhone, LLC.CoreLogic, the CoreLogic logo and Clareity are trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

RE-Target: No Cost. No Work. No Risk. All Reward!