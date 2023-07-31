Submit Release
Telegram of condolences to the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

TAJIKISTAN, July 31 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, sent a telegram of condolences to the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which reads:

"Your Highness,

We were very sad to learn about the news of the demise of your brother Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In connection with this heavy loss, I express my sincere condolences and profound sympathy to you and all your relatives and friends, and I ask the Almighty to grant you patience. May Allah have mercy on the deceased and bestow him paradise.

Inna lillahi and inna ilaihi rajiun."

