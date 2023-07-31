Williston Barracks/ MV Crash (Motorcycle)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A1004672

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Armin Nukic

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: 07/30/2023 @ approximately 1241 Hours

STREET: 4533 VT Route 12

TOWN: Elmore

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Alexander Putzier

AGE: 18

SEAT BELT? N/A

HELMET: Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: CFMOTO (Motorcycle)

VEHICLE MODEL: 450SS

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage

INJURIES: Suspected Minor

HOSPITAL: Copley Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a motorcycle crash on Vermont Route 12 in the Town of Eden. Investigation revealed Putzier was traveling westbound on Vermont Route 12 as he was going over a crest going downhill. Putzier lost control of his motorcycle before crashing in the roadway and coming to a uncontrolled position of rest in the westbound lane. Putzier’s vehicle obtained minor front end damage. Morristown EMS transported Putzier to Copley Hospital for suspected minor injuries.

Vermont State Police would like to remind motorists to drive carefully and drive the speed limit.