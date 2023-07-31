Williston Barracks/ MV Crash (Motorcycle)
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A1004672
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Armin Nukic
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: (802)878-7111
DATE/TIME: 07/30/2023 @ approximately 1241 Hours
STREET: 4533 VT Route 12
TOWN: Elmore
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Alexander Putzier
AGE: 18
SEAT BELT? N/A
HELMET: Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2023
VEHICLE MAKE: CFMOTO (Motorcycle)
VEHICLE MODEL: 450SS
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage
INJURIES: Suspected Minor
HOSPITAL: Copley Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a motorcycle crash on Vermont Route 12 in the Town of Eden. Investigation revealed Putzier was traveling westbound on Vermont Route 12 as he was going over a crest going downhill. Putzier lost control of his motorcycle before crashing in the roadway and coming to a uncontrolled position of rest in the westbound lane. Putzier’s vehicle obtained minor front end damage. Morristown EMS transported Putzier to Copley Hospital for suspected minor injuries.
Vermont State Police would like to remind motorists to drive carefully and drive the speed limit.