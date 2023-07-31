Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,400 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,752 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks/ MV Crash (Motorcycle)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 23A1004672                                                                

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Armin Nukic

STATION: Williston                                                                                

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 07/30/2023 @ approximately 1241 Hours

STREET: 4533 VT Route 12

TOWN: Elmore

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

WEATHER: Clear                                                        

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Alexander Putzier

AGE: 18

SEAT BELT? N/A

HELMET: Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: CFMOTO (Motorcycle)

VEHICLE MODEL: 450SS 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage

INJURIES: Suspected Minor

HOSPITAL: Copley Hospital

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a motorcycle crash on Vermont Route 12 in the Town of Eden. Investigation revealed Putzier was traveling westbound on Vermont Route 12 as he was going over a crest going downhill. Putzier lost control of his motorcycle before crashing in the roadway and coming to a uncontrolled position of rest in the westbound lane. Putzier’s vehicle obtained minor front end damage. Morristown EMS transported Putzier to Copley Hospital for suspected minor injuries.

 

Vermont State Police would like to remind motorists to drive carefully and drive the speed limit.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

You just read:

Williston Barracks/ MV Crash (Motorcycle)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more