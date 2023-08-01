The Team, Award-Winning Nonprofit Integrating Civic Engagement into College Athletics, Unveils New Brand Identity
Logo Designed & Developed In Collaboration With Current NCAA Student AthletesBOSTON, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, The Team unveiled the nonprofit’s new brand identity and logo. The logo centers around a dynamic “T” icon that symbolizes the organization’s commitment to offering a pathway for every athlete, coach, and administrator to become more engaged citizens.
The adoption of a new brand came at the recommendation of The Team’s expansive network of student athletes, coaches and partners. The brand was initially conceived after a conversation with Chase Griffin, UCLA quarterback, NIL Male Athlete of the Year, and an advisor to the Team.
Since 2020, the The Team has engaged over 54,000 athletes, coaches, and administrators, planned over 600 Election Day events on college campuses, and planned groundbreaking national programming with leaders such as Stephen Curry and Condoleezza Rice. The Team has also received numerous awards including recognition in Fast Company’s 2023 World Changing Ideas and honored by Students Learn Students Vote for Leading Through Nonpartisanship.
Student Athlete members of the team seem excited by the organization’s new look. "The T within the T shows that all the work and programs falls under the umbrella of The Team. It fits perfectly with our new direction”, said Caleb Kenney of Holy Cross Men’s Basketball.
Additionally, as part of the rebrand, the nonprofit is also changing its color schemes to black and white. The new colors reflect The Team’s dynamic and forward-moving mission as well as the organization’s bold but neutral point of view.
“I love The Team’s decision to shift to black and white! It so aptly reminds me of a referee, who also represents a neutral, nonpartisan force,” said Elizabeth Ford, Penn Women’s Volleyball.
The Team - previously known as the All Vote No Play campaign - started as a call to action to inspire student athletes to participate in elections. The movement began with a tweet on June 2, 2020 when Coach Eric Reveno, then Associate Head Coach for Georgia Tech Men’s basketball, observed that student-athlete civic engagement needed to be a greater priority. The effort went viral and caught the attention of coaches and civic leaders nationally, including Joe Kennedy, Holy Cross Basketball Coach, and Lisa Kay Solomon, Author and Designer in Residence at the Stanford Design School. Both became instrumental in expanding the resources and reach of The Team.
To learn more about The Team’s new brand identity, visit www.theteam.org/rebrand.
About The Team
The Team is a nonpartisan organization that creates award-winning programming focused on integrating civic engagement into college athletics. We offer a pathway for every athlete, coach, and administrator to become more engaged citizens.
