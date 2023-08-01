COMMUNITY FOUNDATION FOR PALM BEACH AND MARTIN COUNTIES AWARDS $1.2 MILLION IN COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS TO LOCAL STUDENTS

Community Foundation Logo Reg. Joanne Julien Past Scholarship Recipient Jazmin Lopez and parents

116 Scholarships Awarded to Local Students; Community Foundation has Provided $16.8 Million in Scholarships to Date, Totaling Nearly 2,700 Awards

Scholarships and community impact grantmaking are at the core of what the Community Foundation does. We are proud to award 116 scholarships this year, but we know our work is not done.” — Joanne Julien, MD