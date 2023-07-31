Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,400 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,751 in the last 365 days.

University discipline opinion filing Monday

University discipline opinion filing MondayMartin.Novitski Fri, 07/28/2023 - 09:07 NewsLink On Monday morning, the Supreme Court will file its opinion in Boermeester v. Carry. This will be the eighth of nine opinions for cases argued in early-May. Because of post-argument briefing, the opinion in the remaining undecided case — People v. Martinez — isn’t due until August 28. Decisions in the four undecided cases from the six-case late-May calendar are expected by August 21.

You just read:

University discipline opinion filing Monday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more