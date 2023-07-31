University discipline opinion filing Monday

University discipline opinion filing MondayMartin.Novitski Fri, 07/28/2023 - 09:07 NewsLink On Monday morning, the Supreme Court will file its opinion in Boermeester v. Carry. This will be the eighth of nine opinions for cases argued in early-May. Because of post-argument briefing, the opinion in the remaining undecided case — People v. Martinez — isn’t due until August 28. Decisions in the four undecided cases from the six-case late-May calendar are expected by August 21.