Judicial Profile: Los Angeles County Judge Frank Tavelman

(Subscription required) "You don't need to keep apologizing, I am not that sensitive," he snorted when attorneys from both sides in a matter apologized to the judge for squabbling over a two-year old discovery dispute. Matters before Tavelman that day ranged from personal injury to property foreclosure, and Tavelman never appeared to get flustered or lose his patience, even as he summarized the progress of a case involving defendants in a leasing dispute who had never bothered to show up for trial.

