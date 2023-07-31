FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

FRIDAY, JULY 28, 2023 CONTACT: Jill Taylor, entry department coordinator

N.C. Mountain State Fair

828-687-1414 or jill.taylor@ncagr.gov NC Mountain State Fair competition entry deadlines near

Earliest entry deadlines are Aug. 11 RALEIGH – Time is running out to enter exhibits in the 2023 N.C. Mountain State Fair. If you think your artwork, baked goods, garden products, livestock and more are ribbon-worthy, take note that entry deadlines are rapidly approaching. “Competitions are the heart of the fair,” said Jill Taylor, entry department coordinator. “There is a lot of pride at stake for our entrants and our guests love to see the creativity and skill on display. We look forward to great entries this year across our competition categories.” Along with visual arts, various culinary arts and livestock competitions, the fair also recognizes the performing arts, such as clogging and gospel singing, as well as a “Little Miss and Master” pageant. There is even an ice cream eating contest. The deadlines to enter are as follows: Gospel Singing Contest Aug. 11

Cooking Competitions Aug. 11

Clogging Championship Aug. 18

Livestock Contests Aug. 25

General Exhibits Aug. 25

Pageant Sept. 9 by 9 a.m.

Ice Cream Eating Contest Sept. 13 by 6 p.m. Livestock competitions includes various categories for cattle, swine, goat, sheep, poultry, rabbits and llama. Registration for youth shows is free, with a fee for open shows. 4-H and FFA clubs are encouraged to enter. Please check the website for rules and documentation required for each category. All general exhibit competitions are free to enter and open to any North Carolina resident. A drop-off and pickup time must be completed at the time of registration. For exhibitors in outlying Western NC counties, there is a Pony Express Service option. This service allows general exhibitors to drop off their entries at their local extension office by Aug. 25 for delivery to the fair. Please check the fair website for a list of counties where this service is available. More information about this year’s competitions can be found at https://www.wncagcenter.org/p/mountainstatefair/competitions. The 2023 Mountain State Fair runs Sep. 8-17 at the Western N.C. Ag Center in Fletcher. Discount tickets are now on sale at www.wncagcenter.org .

-mfm-