Nation's Restaurant News announces new Investment Summit for CREATE Experience in Palm Springs
To give brand leaders access to investors, the Investment Summit will bring together the investment community with leaders of emerging restaurant brands.
The Investment Summit is the perfect opportunity for emerging brand leaders to learn more about the capital resources and business services available to them.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nation’s Restaurant News announced that it will host its first-ever Investment Summit as part of its annual CREATE: The Experience event, held this October in Palm Springs, Calif.
— Sam Oches, Editor-in-Chief
The Investment Summit, held on Oct. 1 from 12 p.m.-4 p.m., will bring together members of the investment community — including representatives from private equity firms, banks, financial institutions, business services companies and more — with leaders of emerging restaurant brands for education and networking.
Presented with strategic partners Savory Fund and The Elliot Group, the Investment Summit will be hosted at the top of Mt. San Jacinto in Palm Springs, accessible via an aerial tram that offers 360-degree view of the cliffs of Chino Canyon and the valley floor below.
“There are hundreds of emerging restaurant chains across the U.S. that are on the cusp of growth, but often their leaders don’t know where to turn for resources to fuel that growth,” said Sam Oches, editor-in-chief of Nation’s Restaurant News. “The Investment Summit is the perfect opportunity for emerging brand leaders to learn more about the capital resources and business services available to them and to meet the people who can provide those resources and accelerate their expansion journey — all in a unique and beautiful setting.”
The Investment Summit will include educational panels featuring financial experts from across the capital community, offering candid and in-depth conversations around how emerging brands can prepare their restaurants for growth. The Summit will also include a roundtable networking opportunity providing brand leaders face-to-face access with leading investors and financial experts.
Once the Investment Summit concludes, participants can continue their conversations through the rest of CREATE: The Experience, held at the Margaritaville Resort in Palm Springs Oct. 1-3, through an exclusive, round-the-clock Investment Lounge.
“CREATE: The Experience is the premier foodservice event designed to meet the needs of emerging and mid-market restaurant leaders,” Oches said. “We have three days chock-full of dynamic speakers and engaging, interactive sessions that will help those leaders take their businesses to the next level. The Investment Summit perfectly compliments the CREATE program by exploring the financial options available to growing brands.”
Capacity at the Investment Summit is extremely limited and will be first come, first served. To qualify for the Investment Summit, restaurant representatives must be in senior management or decision-making roles at restaurant companies with fewer than 100 locations.
To register for CREATE: The Experience and the Investment Summit, click here. Investors and business service companies interested in sponsoring the Investment Summit can contact Susan Szymanski at susan.szymanski@informa.com.
