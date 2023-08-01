ExoCel Bio™ Elevates Hair Regrowth With Launch Of 75 Billion Exovex™ Exosomes Serum, Refine
High Concentration Of Professional Grade, Non-Lyophilized And Purified Exosomes To Nurture Healthy HairDOYLESTOWN, PA, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ExoCel Bio™ announces the launch of a new Exovex™ serum, Refine, with a 75 billion concentration of exosomes designed for hair regrowth. Refine employs a high concentration of non-lyophilized, purified exosomes targeting significant hair loss to nurture fuller, stronger hair.
“Exosomes work to stimulate the hair follicles to promote growth and prevent future loss,” explains Dr. Roger Schechter, Chief Medical Officer at ExoCel Bio. “Exosomes target and repair damaged cells and signal for regeneration. The anti-inflammatory effects of exosomes also calm scalp inflammation that may be contributing to hair loss.”
ExoCel Bio is the premier manufacturer of professional grade, fully-lab tested, and guaranteed concentrations of non-lyophilized, pure exosomes derived from robustly regenerative Placental Mesenchymal Stem Cells. Exovex exosomes contain a potent blend of precision growth factors, peptides, cytokines, and mRNA that target damaged skin and hair follicle cells, which via topical application facilitates cellular repair and revitalization.
Refine joins ExoCel Bio’s line of Exovex products ranging from 5-100 billion exosomes per vial designed to accompany different aesthetic procedures such as facials, microneedling and energy-based devices. Revive, containing 5 billion exosomes, accompanies treatments for skin and hair rejuvenation; Renew, with 12 billion exosomes, is for advanced regeneration for skin and hair while also reducing downtime and post-procedural burning sensation; Reveal, with 25 billion exosomes, caters to clients with severe skin concerns and larger areas of treatment; and Restore with 100 billion exosomes exerts maximum regenerative effects.
ExoCel Bio products are exhaustively tested using advanced techniques, such as NGS, MUDPit and a nine-step patent-pending screening process to produce the safest nanoparticle acellular products available. This meticulous process assures that Exovex is the most comprehensively screened and effective exosomes in the world.
Results of Refine can be seen in 6-12 months over the course of 2-4 treatments. Exovex is currently deployed to over 500 providers. To learn more, or find a provider, visit www.exocelbio.com
About ExoCel Bio™ :
Leveraging nanoparticle technology, Exocel Bio™ has dedicated years of research to develop innovative, natural products that contain exosomes to deliver the highest performing topical serums on the market. Exovex™ products are designed to be applied to the skin in conjunction with facial, microneedling, energy based aesthetic devices, and other medical grade skin treatments, to accelerate recovery time and enhance treatment results. Exovex™ acts synergistically with medical aesthetic interventions to help alleviate skin discoloration, enhance tone and texture, as well as reducing fine lines and promote hair regrowth. To learn more visit www.exocelbio.com
Alexa Gould
FGPR
email us here