NORTH CAROLINA ALCOHOL LAW ENFORCEMENT AWARDED REACCREDITATION BY CALEA

RALEIGH, N.C.

On Saturday, July 29, 2023, North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division (ALE) was awarded reaccreditation by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. (CALEA). Bryan House, Director of ALE, Angela Hayes, Assistant Director for Administration, MaryBryan Wolak, Accreditation Manager and Scot Rorabaugh, Assistant Special Agent in Charge attended the CALEA conference in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to accept the award. 

 

CALEA accredited agencies go through a meticulous process of self-assessment and site-assessment, during which assessors inspect the agency’s policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services. An agency must meet all applicable CALEA standards and go before a 21-member Board of Commissioners to achieve accredited status.  

 

North Carolina ALE is the only CALEA-accredited alcohol law enforcement agency in the nation.  

 

“This award confirms our continued commitment to policing through the highest level of public safety best practices. Through this voluntary process, ALE special agents have demonstrated the agencies’ policies and operational procedures continue to meet the professional standards set by the accrediting body. The accreditation distinction increases trust and accountability in many professional entities; law enforcement is no different,” said Bryan House, Director of ALE. “We strive to serve the citizens of North Carolina with the highest professionalism, accountability and transparency.”  

