SRC Continues to Show Strong Value Through its 2022-23 Economic Impact Assessment

Today the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) celebrated 20 years of providing strong value and economic impacts to the Saskatchewan economy by releasing its 2022-23 economic impact numbers which continue that tradition. SRC’s economic impact assessment for 2022-23 boasts impacts of more than $930 million in direct economic benefits to the province, the second highest year on record. In addition, the work done at SRC contributed to the creation or maintenance of over 1,473 jobs in Saskatchewan, valued at an additional $89 million. These impressive impact numbers were also accompanied by an annual revenue of $232 million generated by SRC in 2022-23. “SRC continues to work with key Saskatchewan industries providing them with the support and services they need to grow and strengthen the Saskatchewan economy,” Minister Responsible for SRC Jeremy Harrison said. “The continued positive economic impacts provided by SRC help to make Saskatchewan the best province to live, work and raise a family.” “In the two decades that SRC has been assessing our economic impacts, we have demonstrated a strong and consistent history of leveraging provincial investment to provide valuable services to industry and deliver positive economic impacts to the economy,” SRC President and CEO Mike Crabtree said. “This year was no different – in 2022-23, for every dollar invested in SRC by the provincial government, a 46 times return was achieved.” Since SRC began assessing impacts in 2003, it has assessed over $14.6 billion in combined economic and job impacts in Saskatchewan. SRC is Canada’s second largest research and technology organization. With nearly 350 employees, $232 million in annual revenue and more than 75 years of experience, SRC provides services and products to its 1,600 clients in 22 countries around the world. For more information, go to www.src.sk.ca.

