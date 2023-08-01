World’s First CBD Infused Mani/Pedi With Kush Queen, The Canna-cure, Marks Five Year Anniversary At Bellacures
Unmatched Relaxation Of Full-Spectrum CBD Had Made The Service And Cannabinoid A Mainstay In The Salon And Spa IndustryLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The innovative manicure and pedicure service that first introduced CBD to the salon and spa industry in 2018, the Canna-cure using Kush Queen products, has been a favorite at Bellacures since it was introduced. Renowned as the ultimate relaxing and therapeutic experience, the service uses full-spectrum CBD with Kush Queen’s award-winning bath bomb, sugar scrub, lotion and gourmet gummy.
To celebrate National CBD Day, Bellacures will be offering $10 off the Canna-cure from August 7-13. A refreshing sparkling beverage combining the benefits of CBD and elegance of rosé without the alcohol or sugar, Highly CBD Nosé by Kush Queen, will also be served complimentary with the Canna-cure during this week.
“Without CBD’s mainstream run starting in 2018, we probably would not have had the progress and proliferation of other cannabinoids we see today,” said Olivia Alexander, Founder of Kush Queen. “While many beauty brands and companies have abandoned CBD, we are doubling down on it as a beauty ingredient that is here to stay alongside the full and broad spectrum plant extracts. The Canna-cure at Bellacures is the perfect example of how effectively CBD works in a salon setting, providing truly enhanced relaxation.
The Canna-cure includes:
-Relieve CBD Bath Bomb - soak in the ultimate combination of organic essential oils including eucalyptus essential oil, rosemary essential oil and black pepper essential oil alongside cannabinoids for maximum pain relief.
-Renew CBD Sugar Scrub - leaves skin glowing with an organic sugar base, lavender essential oil, full-spectrum CBD and jojoba oil to remove dead skin and moisturize.
-“Melt” CBD Lotion - a massage powered by Amplifi Nanotechnology that delivers instant relief with an advanced formulation built for instant CBD absorption. Made with organic aloe juice, the water-based topical lotion combines cooling menthol, warming capsicum, and camphor oil for a cooling/warming sensation as well as a complex blend of essential oils specifically engineered to ease muscle tension.
-Full-Spectrum CBD Gummy - high-quality, full-spectrum hemp CBD extract in a deliciously flavored gourmet chew.
Kush Queen will also be offering 40% off site-wide from August 1 to 8.
Participating Los Angeles Bellacures locations include Beverly Hills, Brentwood Village, Larchmont Village, Santa Monica, South Bay at The Point, and Westlake Village. To book the Canna-cure visit https://www.bellacures.com/
About Kush Queen: Since 2015, Kush Queen has been committed to the highest standards and ingredients, innovation and education offering a modern perspective on wellness to the world. Founded by Olivia Alexander and Michael Sawyer, their passion for cannabis shapes the determination to normalize lifestyle and medical usage for everyone. Under Olivia and Michael’s direction, Kush Queen has built a community and catapulted into a multi-million-dollar global company. Kush Queen is distributed to 1000+ accounts in the US, Japan, South Africa and the UK with over 55 hemp and 25 cannabis SKUs. To share the Kush Queen experience, visit http://www.kushqueen.shop and on Instagram @kushqueenshop and @kushqueenco
About Bellacures: With seven locations in California and one in Dallas, Texas, Bellacures has become the gold standard for nail salons. Born out of the idea that nail salons should be inviting, rejuvenating, relaxing and comfortable, with cleanliness standards that are above customary requirements, Bellacures’ professional staff are taught to maintain the space with meticulous attention to detail, cleaning and sterilizing all tools and servicing all client appointments with new files, buffers, foot files, toe separators and other necessities that can either be thrown away or taken home. Renowned and celebrated for their high standards of cleanliness in a soothing spa-like atmosphere, Bellacures boasts a premier celebrity client list including Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Alba, Jennifer Garner, Cameron Diaz, Demi Moore, and many more. Appointments for each location can be booked by calling or online at www.bellacures.com.
