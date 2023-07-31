Serrala Appoints Group Chief Executive Officer
Serrala Group GmbH announces that the Board has appointed Axel Rebien to the role of Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect
Since first joining Serrala, I have always been impressed by its dedication to customer centricity and its commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in technology.”NORDERSTEDT, HAMBURG, GERMANY, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Serrala, a leading global innovator in financial automation software — and leader in Digitizing the Office of the CFO —is pleased to announce the appointment of Axel Rebien as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. The Serrala Board of Directors and the company’s investors approved the appointment.
— Axel Rebien, Serrala CEO
Martin Block, Chairman, commented: "We are delighted Axel has agreed to lead Serrala on the next stage of the company's journey. He has strong leadership skills, strategic vision, and deep knowledge of the issues and opportunities facing our industry and its customers”.
Rebien, who was previously Serrala’s Chief Financial Officer, brings a wealth of experience and a track record leading and scaling high growth teams.
"I am excited to assume the role of Serrala’s CEO," said Rebien. "Since first joining Serrala, I have always been impressed by its dedication to customer centricity and its commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in technology. I look forward to working closely with both the talented team at Serrala and our customers".
The Board has initiated a process to find a new Chief Financial Officer. In the interim, Axel will fulfill both his CEO responsibilities and the CFO's duties, with support from senior finance colleagues, until a successor is appointed.
About Serrala
Serrala is a leading global innovator in financial software solutions that enables organizations to optimize their financial processes. With nearly 40 years of experience in the industry, Serrala's solutions automate, reduce costs, and improve visibility into cash flow. The company serves over 2,500 clients in over 70 countries around the world. For more information, visit: www.serrala.com.
