North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

919-707-3108 (office); Brianna.Burns@ncagr.gov Winners announced in the 2023 Wine Competition RALEIGH – Three North Carolina wineries took home the state’s most prestigious award for winemaking in the recent N.C. Wine Competition. N.C. Governor’s Cups were awarded in three categories – Vinifiera/Hybrid Grapes, Muscadine Grapes and Fruit/Cider/Mead.

Winners by category were: -- Vinifera/Hybrid Grapes -- Shadow Springs Vineyard – Seyval Blanc – Swan Creek AVA – 2022

-- Muscadine Grapes – Sanctuary Vineyards “The Plank” – Noble, Cabernet Franc – Jarvisburg – 2021

-- Fruit/Cider/Mead – Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards “Appalachian Ridge Sugarloaf Mountain” – Traditional Cider – Hendersonville – NV

In addition, 16 judges tasted 291 wine, cider and mead entries in the N.C. Wine Competition, eventually awarding 18 Double Gold Medals, 31 Gold Medals, and 192 Silver Medals. From those, a panel of five judges selected the N.C. Governor’s Cup winners from 24 wines. “It was exciting to see new companies entering for the first time and established companies returning to this competition. The judges noted the awarded wines showcased intense aromas and flavors, well-balanced acidity, and great length,” said Brianna Burns, a wine marketing specialist with the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. “This represented the most medals ever awarded in the contest and truly signaled the outstanding quality of wines entered.”

This year, the N.C. Wine Competition recognized new “Best of” categories to showcase the highest scores achieved in 12 categories. These following wines scored the highest aggregate score in their category apart from the N.C. Governor’s Cup winners: BEST VINIFERA/HYBRID WHITE – JOLO Winery & Vineyards “Golden Hallows” – White Blend – 2021

BEST VINIFERA/HYBRID ROSÉ – JOLO Winery & Vineyards “JOLO Pink” – Blend – 2022

BEST VINIFERA/HYBRID RED – Childress Vineyards “Reserve” – Cabernet Franc – 2019

BEST VINIFERA/HYBRID DESSERT – Childress Vineyards “Sun-Kissed Sangria” – Vidal Blanc Blend - NV BEST MUSCADINE WHITE – Hinnant Family Vineyards “Carolina Wildflower” – Carlos – NV

BEST MUSCADINE ROSÉ – Hinnant Family Vineyards “Electric Pelican” – Noble Blend – NV

BEST MUSCADINE RED – Hinnant Family Vineyards “Gimme Some Sugar” – Noble Blend – NV

BEST MUSCADINE DESSERT – Hinnant Family Vineyards “Tropicbliss” – Carlos Blend - NV BEST SPARKLING WINE – Childress Vineyards “Victory Kiss Rosé” – Chardonnay, Cabernet Franc – NV BEST CIDER – Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards “Heritage Ridge Black Bear” – Blackberry Cider - NV BEST MEAD – Williamson Mead and Brewing “Gelos” – Metheglin (Spiced) Mead - NV BEST FRUIT WINE – Perry’s Berry’s Vineyard & Winery – Dry Blueberry – 2022



The N.C. Wine Competition is run by the N.C. Wine and Grape Council. Judging was held at the Shelton-Badgett Center for Viticulture and Enology at Surry Community College in Dobson. See the full list of results and awards at ncwine.org/competition. For more information, contact Burns at Brianna.Burns@ncagr.gov. -30-1