2023 Content Marketing Awards Category Winners Announced
Content Marketing Institute announces category winners in Content Marketing Awards program
The 2023 award-winning marketers and brands are truly delivering creative, audience-first content and experiences that are driving business growth and innovation.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Content Marketing Institute (CMI) just announced the more than 60 category winners for the prestigious 2023 Content Marketing Awards (CMAs), the largest and longest-running international content marketing awards program in the world. Presented by CMI, the leaders in content marketing, the Content Marketing Awards recognize the best projects, agencies, and marketers each year.
You can see the full list of category winners here: https://cmi.media/v7mi
The 2023 CMAs honor all aspects of content marketing from strategy to distribution, from editorial to visual storytelling. This year’s panel of all-star judges included leading marketing influencers, brand leaders, and experts in content marketing. They reviewed nearly 1000 entries to determine the best of the best in content marketing excellence.
“This year’s Content Marketing Award winners show that it’s been yet another amazing year for the industry around the world,” says Stephanie Stahl, general manager, Content Marketing Institute. “The 2023 award-winning marketers and brands are truly delivering creative, audience-first content and experiences that are driving business growth and innovation. We can all learn from and be inspired by highlighting the best of the best in content marketing each year with the Content Marketing Awards.”
The category winners now have the chance of being nominated for one of the top seven Content Marketing Award prizes including Project of the Year, Agencies of the Year, Content Marketers of the Year, and Branded Content Campaigns of the Year. The finalists for those awards will be announced during the week of August 21, 2023.
The winners of those top seven awards will be revealed live during a special ceremony on Thursday, September 28, at Content Marketing World. Content Marketing World 2023 is September 26-28, in Washington, D.C. Learn more and register here: ContentMarketingWorld.com.
About Content Marketing Institute
Content Marketing Institute (CMI) exists to do one thing: advance the practice of content marketing through online education and in-person and digital events. We create and curate content experiences that teach marketers and creators from enterprise brands, small businesses, and agencies how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. Global brands turn to CMI for strategic consultation, training, and research. Organizations from around the world send teams to Content Marketing World, the largest content marketing-focused event, the Marketing Analytics & Data Science (MADS) conference, and CMI virtual events, including ContentTECH Summit. Our community of 215,000+ content marketers shares camaraderie and conversation. CMI is organized by Informa Connect. To learn more, visit www.ContentMarketingInstitute.com.
