Bring The Tropics To Your Wedding Or Event With NY Palms & Tropicals
Xmas Palms Rented For Wedding In NY
Rent Real Palm Trees and Tropical Plants For Your Wedding Or Event
Their palm trees cost 1/10th of what it would have to have a tropical destination wedding. From the pictures, it looks like we are in Hawaii, highly recommended to transform your event or wedding!”NEW YORK, USA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Are you looking for a way to make your event stand out? NY Palms & Tropicals is here to help. They rent real palm trees for weddings, parties, product launches, concerts, and more. As the parent company of CT Palms & Tropicals, they have worked with high-end clients like Bacardi, Captain Morgan, The NY Jets, Kopari, Fashion Week, HBO, Hulu, Under Armour, and many more.
NY Palms & Tropicals help create an unforgettable experience for any occasion. Whether it’s a wedding or corporate gathering - their real palms will transform any space into an oasis. From 6ft to 35ft tall palms – they have something for every location and budget. Plus their team of professionals will set up and take down the palm trees quickly so you can focus on what matters most – enjoying the event! Their Palms and tropicals can range from 3 feet all the way up to 15 feet tall.
“We bring the tropics to the Tri-State area and create memorable moments and evenings that people talk about forever," says the owner Brandon Hall. "Our real palm trees provide an exotic feel that no other decoration can match."
If you're looking to add some extra flair to your event then look no further than NY Palms & Tropicals. Their rental service is perfect for any outdoor or indoor event where a touch of tropical paradise would be appreciated. Make your next celebration one to remember with real palms from NY Palms & Tropicals!
If you're looking for a way to add a touch of tropical paradise to your event or wedding, then look no further than NY Palms & Tropicals. Their rental service is perfect for any outdoor or indoor event where a touch of tropical paradise would be appreciated. These majestic trees can provide a stunning backdrop for your celebration, bringing an air of relaxation and sophistication to any space. Palm trees are perfect for outdoor events, but can also be used indoors to transform any venue into an island oasis.
By renting palm trees for your special occasion, you'll be able to create an unforgettable experience for your guests. Plus, you can rest easy knowing that you're not harming any trees or leaving behind a mess once the party is over. Don't settle for a boring event or wedding – rent palm trees from NY Palms & Tropicals to create a memorable and unique atmosphere that your guests will never forget!
