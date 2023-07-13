Welcome to the Tropics: NY Palms & Tropicals Opens Its Doors
Own Or Rent Real Palm Trees For The Summer In New York and Northern, NJ
Palm Trees Transform Any Home Or Restaurant Immediately”NEW YORK, USA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rockland County, New York has a new destination for gardeners, decorators, and tropical lovers alike. NY Palms & Tropicals is the first palm tree and tropical-only garden center in New York, offering a variety of 3 to 15-foot palm trees for purchase or rent. Coming to the Suffern area of Rockland County in May 2024.
The store was founded by Brandon Hall, an experienced gardener with a passion for bringing the tropics to New York. “We bring the tropics to New York so that whenever you step outside of your home you feel like you are on vacation,” says Hall, who always felt that post-vacation depression after coming home from any tropical vacation. Hall also owns CT Palm Trees in CT since 2016 and says he wanted to open a second location to give better and faster service to those in New York and New Jersey.
At NY Palms & Tropicals, customers can purchase their own palm trees for their homes or opt for pick-up service from the store’s greenhouse. The store also rents out palm trees for weddings, parties, and other events. Additionally, they sell palm trees to restaurants all across New York.
Hall is excited about what this means for his customers: “Our goal at NY Palms & Tropicals is to provide our customers with a one-stop shop for all their palm tree needs. We want them to be able to find everything they need in one place while also getting excellent customer service from our knowledgeable staff."
With its unique selection of palms and tropic plants and its convenient services, NY Palms & Tropicals is sure to become an integral part of any tropical enthusiast’s life in New York and Northern, NJ.
