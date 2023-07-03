CT Palms & Tropicals: Bringing the Tropics to Cheshire
Tropical Garden Center Coming To Cheshire, CT
We want to deliver happiness in the form of tropical plants! When our plants and trees arrive, it immediately transforms someone's home into a tropical oasis and brings their mind to a happier place.”HAMDEN, CT, USA, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CT Palms & Tropicals is proud to announce the opening of its new garden center in Cheshire, CT. This tropical garden center will be the first in Cheshire to offer tropical plants, flowers, and palm trees. They strive to create a unique experience for our customers that makes them feel like they are on vacation at home all summer long. They encourage everyone to stop by even if to just experience seeing such amazing palms and tropicals that most don't ever see.
— Brandon Hall - Owner
CT Palms & Tropicals is dedicated to providing a wide variety of tropical plants, flowers, and palm trees from around the world. Products are sourced from high-end nurseries in Florida and California so that only the best tropicals are available to the public.
"We deliver happiness in a pot," said owner Brandon Hall. "Our goal is not only to provide beautiful plants and flowers but also to bring a bit of the tropics to Cheshire."
At CT Palms & Tropicals, everything can be had from exotic orchids and Bromeliads to classic roses and hydrangeas. They also carry a wide array of large and small tropical palms and tropical plants that can add a special touch of paradise to any outdoor space. Delivery is available for surrounding towns as well.
Their knowledgeable staff is always available to answer questions and help you choose the perfect plants for your yard or patio. They believe that everyone should be able to enjoy their own little slice of paradise without having to take a vacation!
"CT Palms & Tropicals is the best garden center in Cheshire and Hamden, CT," said Hall. "We want our customers to feel like they are on vacation all summer long with our wide selection of tropical plants, flowers, and palm trees."
Stop by CT Palms & Tropicals garden center in Cheshire/Hamden today and let them help you create your own personal paradise! With their selection of tropical plants, flowers, and palm trees, they can help transform your home into the tropical retreat that you desire.
Brandon Hall
CT Palms & Tropicals
+1 203-394-2745
contact@ctpalmtrees.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube